$101M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
December 28, 2021 12:12 pm
What happened: $101,302,388 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x00656be65fc59891e7ba715ce4f644bb19bd5f88

$101 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x8729dc4831577d8a30e28e264d974745d9a92335

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 136,631 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -6% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

