This Knockoff Coin Is up 200% Today, Outshining Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu rose and Dogecoin fell.

What Happened: Shiba Inu Empire (CRYPTO: SHIBEMP) is up 207% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000001324 at press time. The coin has surged more than 200% against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Son of Shib (CRYPTO: SON) has gained 56% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000001468 and Defender of Doge (CRYPTO: DOD) has risen 54% during the period to $0.0000001308.

ShibaPup (CRYPTO: SHIBAPUP) is up 33% over the 24-hour period to $1.01.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down almost 2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.167 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained almost 3% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000315.

Why It Matters: Shiba Inu Empire is a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The project behind the token says it will pursue its own non fungible tokens (NFT) market and the acquisition of a professional football club.

Son of Shib, which describes itself as the son of Shiba Inu and is deployed on the BSC, says it plans to create an ecosystem utilizing the SON token as the backbone and intends to branch into the NFT space.

The token announced a meme Christmas competition on Twitter.

MAKE A MEME CHRISTMAS COMPETITION 1st Prize – $250 USD worth of $SON

2nd Prize – $100 USD worth of $SON

3rd Prize – $50 USD worth of $SON Join our Telegram group for more information and read the pinned post on how to enter: https://t.co/n11XfUxn3e pic.twitter.com/427h0vNn3z — SONOfSHIB (@SONOfSHIB) December 20, 2021

Defender of Doge says on its website that it aims to keep Dogecoin safe and will not let Shiba Inu win. The project behind the token plans to publish its own NFT marketplace.

ShibaPup, whch calls itself Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s favorite puppy, is also a token on the BSC that has released a play-to-earn model based videogame.

The coin retweeted a post that noted it is among the top 10 gainers on the BitMart cryptocurrency exchange.

