This Knockoff Coin Is up 200% Today, Outshining Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 20, 2021 10:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Knockoff Coin Is up 200% Today, Outshining Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu rose and Dogecoin fell.

What Happened: Shiba Inu Empire (CRYPTO: SHIBEMP) is up 207% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000001324 at press time. The coin has surged more than 200% against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Son of Shib (CRYPTO: SON) has gained 56% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000001468 and Defender of Doge (CRYPTO: DOD) has risen 54% during the period to $0.0000001308.

ShibaPup (CRYPTO: SHIBAPUP) is up 33% over the 24-hour period to $1.01.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down almost 2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.167 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained almost 3% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000315.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Shiba Inu Empire is a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The project behind the token says it will pursue its own non fungible tokens (NFT) market and the acquisition of a professional football club.

Son of Shib, which describes itself as the son of Shiba Inu and is deployed on the BSC, says it plans to create an ecosystem utilizing the SON token as the backbone and intends to branch into the NFT space.

The token announced a meme Christmas competition on Twitter.

Defender of Doge says on its website that it aims to keep Dogecoin safe and will not let Shiba Inu win. The project behind the token plans to publish its own NFT marketplace.

ShibaPup, whch calls itself Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s favorite puppy, is also a token on the BSC that has released a play-to-earn model based videogame.

The coin retweeted a post that noted it is among the top 10 gainers on the BitMart cryptocurrency exchange.

Read Next: Dogecoin 'Beaten' To Space By Another Meme Coin? Why 'SorryElon' Is Trending On Twitter Today

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Break Out And The Next Few Weeks Could Be 'Very Choppy'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Break Out And The Next Few Weeks Could Be 'Very Choppy'

Major coins traded flat Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization inched up 0.06% to $2.19 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.45% higher at $46,896.55 over 24 hours. The apex coin has fallen 0.5% for the week. read more
Dogecoin 'Beaten' To Space By Another Meme Coin? Why 'SorryElon' Is Trending On Twitter Today

Dogecoin 'Beaten' To Space By Another Meme Coin? Why 'SorryElon' Is Trending On Twitter Today

DogeBonk (CRYPTO: DOBO) says it has become the first cryptocurrency to be launched into space and took shots at Tesla Inc. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 3.3% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to the early Monday morning. What’s Moving? DOGE has risen 1.2% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
These Knockoff Coins Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

These Knockoff Coins Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more