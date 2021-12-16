Crypto Whale Just Moved $60M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

byBenzinga Insights
December 16, 2021 2:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Whale Just Moved $60M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $60,992,628 worth of Ethereum off Binance today.

The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:

0x4862733b5fddfd35f35ea8ccf08f5045e57388b3

Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.

Ethereum whales that run their own validator nodes (costing 32 ETH each) must send their Ether to the Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain, which is then locked up until the launch of Ethereum 2.0 in 2022.

According to Glassnode, only 12.17% of the total supply remains liquid across all centralized exchanges.

The removal of ETH from an exchange reduces potential sell side pressure, allowing the price of Ether to increase more easily.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is up 4% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $27M Worth of ETH Onto Binance

Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $27M Worth of ETH Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $27,962,494 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 0x924cd9b60f4173dcdd5254ddd38c4f9cab68fe6b. read more
$80M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

$80M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $80,601,821 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x29146557ce37eaf8090a4300b5083a40ef28687b read more
Ethereum Whale Moves 11,659 ETH Off Binance

Ethereum Whale Moves 11,659 ETH Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $45,041,877 worth of Ethereum off Binance today. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x4862733b5fddfd35f35ea8ccf08f5045e57388b3 read more
20,000 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

20,000 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $77,415,376 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xef3eceaed90bfa4812103f3651b6fea66cfb94ed read more