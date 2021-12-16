$80M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $80,601,821 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x29146557ce37eaf8090a4300b5083a40ef28687b

$80 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x0dc1758c1b9561160e393198e74ce0885cfe4be1

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

According to Glassnode, there are 135,790 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 4% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.