Russian Mutual Funds Banned From Holding Crypto: Central Bank Directive

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 13, 2021 12:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Russian Mutual Funds Banned From Holding Crypto: Central Bank Directive

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation banned local mutual funds from investing in cryptocurrencies or instruments that give exposure to digital assets.

What Happened: We will not be seeing Russian mutual funds investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) anytime soon, since the local central bank stated in an official statement published on Monday that those institutions cannot buy crypto or “financial instruments whose value depends on prices of digital assets.”

See Also: IS REGULATION BAD FOR CRYPTO?

In the document, the CBR proposes to increase the list of indices that can be held by Russian mutual funds from 42 to 79. Although the central bank makes it clear that exposure to digital assets — direct or indirect — is not allowed, whether a fund is working with qualified or unqualified investors makes no difference.

The CBR also indicated that cryptocurrencies cannot be used as a means of payment because of their high volatility.

The announcement follows Aleksandr Pankin, Russia's deputy minister of foreign affairs, suggesting in late October that cryptocurrencies could be an alternative asset to the United States dollar in the country's economy. Also in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said cryptocurrencies have value and that he accepts their use for payments.

Related Link: India Won't Ban Cryptocurrency, Will Regulate It As New Asset Class

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government Regulations Markets

Related Articles

This Wallet Just Transferred $731M Worth Of BTC

This Wallet Just Transferred $731M Worth Of BTC

What happened: $731,502,193 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 33syWeuEenZgCBLviSznVLSSpxBh1AKjch read more
What's Next For Bitcoin? Here's What Analysts Are Saying

What's Next For Bitcoin? Here's What Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded muted after briefly touching the $50,000 level earlier on Sunday, here’s what five analysts are saying. read more
Apple Nears $3T Valuation, Analysts Call Bitcoin Bottom, AWS Outage Details, Tesla Finds Buyer In Robot-Run ETF, Blue Origin Spaceflight: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Apple Nears $3T Valuation, Analysts Call Bitcoin Bottom, AWS Outage Details, Tesla Finds Buyer In Robot-Run ETF, Blue Origin Spaceflight: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
These 5 Coins Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggled In A Bearish Market

These 5 Coins Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggled In A Bearish Market

Even as major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)m Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) failed to impress las read more