byBibhu Pattnaik
December 12, 2021 1:43 pm
Matrix Resurrections Star Keanu Reeves Says He Has A Little HODL, Thinks NFTs Are A Joke

In a recent interview, The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves said he owns some unspecified cryptocurrency. 

Reeves said, "a friend of mine bought some for me awhile back," adding that he hasn't done anything with the digital assets because "I haven't had to." Reeves quipped, "Yeah, I have a little HODL."

When he was asked about NFTs and digital scarcity during the interview, he said, "they're easily reproduced," and then burst out in laughter. 

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T)'s Warner Bros launched a set of Matrix NFTs on Nov. 30 at a price of $50 per token. The series of 100,000 NFTs was issued to promote the film's launch.

Each NFT offered holders a choice to take either a red pill or a blue pill, mirroring one of the film's most historic moments. 

When it comes to the metaverse, Reeves indicated his skepticism about Facebook being involved in the space, as the company has renamed itself Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

He said, "Can we just not have metaverse be like invented by Facebook…the concept is way older."

Reeves added that he is not against decentralized technologies like crypto or metaverse as long as Facebook stays out of it.

Related Link: China Gives OK For Release Of 'Matrix Resurrections'

Photo: Courtesy of pixabay.com

