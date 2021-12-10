Top 3 NFT Projects Under 1 ETH — Crypto Breakdown, December 10, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
December 10, 2021 1:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Top 3 NFT Projects Under 1 ETH — Crypto Breakdown, December 10, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

On today’s episode of Crypto Breakdown host Joe Dewitt looks at the three NFT Projects to keep on your watchlist that are under 1 ETH.

Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media

Subscribe To The Crypto Breakdown Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media

Related Articles

Benzinga Asks: Are You Buying Crypto Or NFTs As Gifts For The Holidays? Here Are The Results

Benzinga Asks: Are You Buying Crypto Or NFTs As Gifts For The Holidays? Here Are The Results

One topic that is likely to come up at holiday work parties and family gatherings is the idea to gift crypto or NFTs. read more
As Bitcoin Continues to Slide, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying Right Now

As Bitcoin Continues to Slide, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying Right Now

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to slide on Friday, hers’s what five analysts are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.88% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. What’s Moving? DOGE has plunged 18.78% over a seven-day trailing period. The meme cryptocurrency traded 0.96% lower against Bitcoin and rose 2% against Ethereum. read more
MicroStrategy Buys $82M Worth of Bitcoin As CEO Michael Saylor Says Apex Crypto Taking Gold's Place

MicroStrategy Buys $82M Worth of Bitcoin As CEO Michael Saylor Says Apex Crypto Taking Gold's Place

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) has added more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its holdings over the past two weeks. read more