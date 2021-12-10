Singapore suspends crypto exchange Bitget's license

bySamiran Mondal
December 9, 2021 7:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Singapore suspends crypto exchange Bitget's license

Bitget reportedly loses license after it promoted Army Coin, named after the group’s ‘BTS army’ followers. Singapore’s financial regulator has reportedly suspended Bitget, a crypto exchange that is mired in a row involving South Korea’s biggest boyband, BTS.

Bitget lost the Singapore license following the controversial listing of a new K-Pop-related cryptocurrency called Army Coin. However, the crypto exchange still claims to have licenses in other jurisdictions such as Australia, Canada, and the United States.

According to a Financial Times report on Sunday, Bitget was suspended after it got into a high-profile dispute for promoting the digital currency Army Coin, which is named after the band’s followers, who are known as the BTS army.

In October, the platform was threatened with legal action by the BTS management company, Hybe Corporation, for promoting Army Coin to traders using an unauthorised image of the band and distributing what it said was false information that the coin was made for BTS and intended to maximise its profits.

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Bitget claims to have over 1.5 million registered users worldwide, and after their most recent Series B funding is valued at US$1 Billion.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets

Related Articles

Can Smart Contracts Protect NFTs?

Can Smart Contracts Protect NFTs?

In 2021 the total NFT sales have grown from $1.3 billion in Q2 to $10.7 billion in Q3. The sales  of collectible NFTs have grown even more drastically: over 100 times, from $55.5 million at the start of 2021 to $5.6 billion in the third quarter. read more
How Blockchain technology is transforming the financial services sector

How Blockchain technology is transforming the financial services sector

Every day, people around the world transfer billions of dollars. These transactions are heavily reliant on paper although most people send money digitally. In financial environments, bankers still keep financial ledgers. But, what if there was a database that had the qualities of a ledger that can instantly log transactions and monitor and register changes in real-time? read more
Bitcoin Whales — Why They Matter And Who They Are?

Bitcoin Whales — Why They Matter And Who They Are?

In the cryptocurrency community, individuals or organizations that hold large amounts of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and have the power to manipulate the value of Bitcoin are known as Bitcoin whales. read more
Did You Buy The Dip? The Three Crypto Names We Suggested Bargain Hunters Consider Monday Were All Up Tuesday. What We Like Now.

Did You Buy The Dip? The Three Crypto Names We Suggested Bargain Hunters Consider Monday Were All Up Tuesday. What We Like Now.

The Formula One Scuderia Ferrari sponsored by AMD (photo via Jisakutech). Update On Our Crypto Crash Names read more