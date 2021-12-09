Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $86M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $86,003,070.00 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x7f10b206f94b4454dd90472b7a524d37e98fc861

$86 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe9405bd9845a488e4c5e5e6d972fea932e2e4a3c

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 144,997.00 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -3% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

