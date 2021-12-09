Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower Thursday amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Crypto markets may be facing selling pressure as a result of Evergrande's default, developments on Capitol Hill and uncertainty over the omicron variant.

Fears that Evergrande will further default on its $300 billion debt obligation might be making its way into crypto markets.

Executives from six cryptocurrency companies appeared before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday, as lawmakers spent hours trying to better understand how to approach crypto regulations. Comments from SEC chair Gary Gensler ahead of the executive's testimonies may also be impacting cryptocurrency markets.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. The stock was down 7.65% at $43.02 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was down 7.53% at $27.13 at publication time.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was down 4.90% at $273.38 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At time of publication, Bitcoin was down 3.68% at $48,663 over a 24-hour period and Ethereum was down 4.06% at $4,218.97 over a 24-hour period.

Photo: QuoteInspector.com from Flickr.