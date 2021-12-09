Coinbase Stores 12% Of The World's Crypto Assets: CFO Alesia Haas

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 9, 2021 12:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Stores 12% Of The World's Crypto Assets: CFO Alesia Haas

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) stores 12% of the world’s cryptocurrency, according to the company's Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas.

What Happened: In a speech at the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, Haas said: “We now securely store 12% of the world’s crypto across more than 150 asset types, we offer customers the opportunity to learn about and buy, sell, send and receive more than 100 assets.”

Based on the fact that nearly 50% of Coinbase’s transacting customers are engaged in activities besides just buying and selling crypto, Haas believes that “crypto is moving beyond its initial investment phase into the long-expected utility phase.”

Haas also warned that the U.S. needs to adopt an effective crypto regulatory framework or it could risk pushing crypto activity underground or to offshore exchanges.

At the same hearing, former Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks said he believes the country is unquestionably behind the curve on cryptocurrency and crypto ETFs.

“There are some products that are legal in other countries and are just not legal here,” said Brooks, reiterating Haas’s sentiments.

BTC Price Action: The leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 3.58% over 24 hours, trading at $48,682.

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc read more
Coinbase Will Integrate Hardware Wallet Ledger In Q1 2022

Coinbase Will Integrate Hardware Wallet Ledger In Q1 2022

U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) plans to allow its user to self-custody their crypto assets. read more
Bitcoin Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has fallen 4.96% to $48,714.00. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 14.0% loss, moving from $57,224.48 to its current price. read more
Bitcoin Slides As Evergrande Defaults On $1.2B Debt

Bitcoin Slides As Evergrande Defaults On $1.2B Debt

China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) has defaulted on its debt obligation, according to a report from Al Jazeera. read more