Wednesday's Market Minute: Is it For Real?

byTD Ameritrade Network
December 8, 2021 12:05 pm
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wednesday's Market Minute: Is it For Real?

Last week I warned viewers that the selloff in stocks was the real deal. Yesterday we just had the biggest rally since March. The Nasdaq is barely 1% away from its record. Was that it for bears? Another short-lived and futile attempt to steal the show? Here are a few things to watch: 1) Bitcoin. Tuesday’s bitcoin bounce was pretty weak compared to the explosive move in stocks. Crypto is the highest-beta risk asset in existence and to see bitcoin’s 24-hour move just a percentage point or two above the Nasdaq’s is odd. The S&P and Nasdaq bounced right back into the top of their trading range the past month, but btc can’t seem to gather enough momentum to close Friday’s big gap in futures. I’ve written here plenty about why a hawkish Fed is the Achille’s Heel to bitcoin’s momentum; perhaps we’re seeing that in action. But that doesn’t exactly fit with the fact the biggest winners in Tuesday’s stock market were expensive, profitless growth companies.

2) The Russell 2000. Small-caps faded a bit in the second half yesterday and are still trading in a completely unique way relative to the rest of the stock market. After a false breakout at the end of last month, the ever-trusty Russell is back in a trading range that’s held since February. One small thing that could be bullish: the Russell found buyers around 2150 in this latest drop, 50 points above the bottom from that year-long range. That suggests buyers were more eager to step in this time. If the Russell gets back above 2330, the high from two Fridays ago, that would be very bullish.

3) Airline stocks. One of the explanations for Tuesday’s strength was the notion that some reports pointed to Omicron as being a less threatening variant. I have no clue as to the veracity of those claims, but the market wasn’t exactly beaming with back-to-normal optimism yesterday. Airlines were unchanged on the day and cruise lines were down. The JETS ETF is one of the ugliest charts in the market after breaking down through support last week.

If that support becomes resistance to the upside, this group is going to be in trouble. 4) Bonds. Of course, always, bonds. More specifically, whether the yield curve widens out. People are already building a narrative that Powell was merely flexing last week and will still be very patient. If this is the case, you’d expect the yield curve to widen out. It’s not. I would be suspicious of big equity rallies that don’t also include curve widening, which is what we got Tuesday.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings News Guidance Futures Options Small Cap Economics Federal Reserve Markets

Related Articles

Whalemap Raises $1.6 Million to Simplify Blockchain Data and Analytics

Whalemap Raises $1.6 Million to Simplify Blockchain Data and Analytics

Whalemap, a popular blockchain analytics platform that uses data science to deliver real-time actionable trading insights, has announced the successful closing of $1.6 million in capital led by Shima Capital and Momentum6, with participation from Anthony Pompliano, Ghaf Capital, NFT Technologies, RR2 Capital, EIV Ventures, as well as angel investors from Coin9 read more
This Company Wants to Help Bring Blockchain Technology to Healthcare

This Company Wants to Help Bring Blockchain Technology to Healthcare

Photo by Terry on Unsplash read more
Silo: Risk-Isolating Lending Protocol Bringing Money Markets to Crypto Assets

Silo: Risk-Isolating Lending Protocol Bringing Money Markets to Crypto Assets

Image provided by Silo read more
Backed by Multicoin, Salad Ventures Launches the

Backed by Multicoin, Salad Ventures Launches the "Udemy of GameFi"

Salad Ventures has just announced the launch of its open online course (MOOC) platform – Salad Academy. The new academy offers a comprehensive introduction for players into the rapidly emerging world of blockchain games and is part of the project’s plan to develop a scalable and comprehensive play-to-earn ecosystem. read more