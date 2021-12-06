Why This Expert Thinks Omicron Could Put A Wrench In Apple's Plans For 'All-Important Holiday Season'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 5, 2021 9:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Expert Thinks Omicron Could Put A Wrench In Apple's Plans For 'All-Important Holiday Season'

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans could be affected by the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, journalist Mark Gurman said in the latest edition of his newsletter.

What Happened: Gurman noted that the variant is not forcing “any major changes” for Apple currently but as more information becomes available, he expects some shifts in the operations of the company led by Tim Cook.

“The new variant could potentially limit foot traffic at retail stores, and combined with price hikes for food and gas, that could have an impact on sales in the all-important holiday season,” wrote Gurman.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Gurman noted that Wall Street expects Apple’s revenues to approach $118 billion and meeting this target would require a combination of good supply, strong demand, and Omicron “not throwing a wrench in the economy during the holiday season.”

Apple’s fourth-quarter revenues missed the consensus estimate of $84.55 million in October. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant reported $83.4 billion in revenues at the time.

Supply chain issues and power conservation measures in China were attributed by Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster for the fall in Apple Sales.

Even so, the buzz surrounding “Apple Car” took the tech giant’s shares to record highs last month.

Gurman said in November that Apple’s car plans have gone “full throttle” under the watch of Kevin Lynch, the Apple Watch software chief.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed nearly 1.2% lower at $161.84 in the regular session and fell almost 0.4% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Omicron Variant Concerns Present 'Clear Buying Opportunity' In Apple And These Tech Stocks, Says Analyst

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Elon Musk's Appeal To Workers, New Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bitcoin Rebound, Apple Glasses, US Jobs Data: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Elon Musk's Appeal To Workers, New Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bitcoin Rebound, Apple Glasses, US Jobs Data: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Bitcoin Finds Takers, Tesla Lawsuit, Apple Workers' Rights, Avalanche Vs. Dogecoin, Elon Musk Vs. White House: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Bitcoin Finds Takers, Tesla Lawsuit, Apple Workers' Rights, Avalanche Vs. Dogecoin, Elon Musk Vs. White House: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Robinhood Said To Be Testing Long-Awaited Wallet, Transfer Features For Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Robinhood Said To Be Testing Long-Awaited Wallet, Transfer Features For Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

The long-awaited feature of cryptocurrency wallets and transfers on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) could be coming soon. read more
5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend: Hang Seng Crash, El Salvador Bitcoin Buy, Litecoin Growth, Apple iOS15 Update, Netflix At Emmys

5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend: Hang Seng Crash, El Salvador Bitcoin Buy, Litecoin Growth, Apple iOS15 Update, Netflix At Emmys

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology and corporate sectors that traders and investors wouldn't want to miss out. read more