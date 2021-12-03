Cryptocurrency Filecoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
December 3, 2021 10:02 am
Filecoin’s (CRYPTO: FIL) price has decreased 3.61% over the past 24 hours to $51.93, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -1.0%, moving from $53.45 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Filecoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 78.0% over the past week which is opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 2.66%. This brings the circulating supply to 131.26 million, which makes up an estimated 6.66% of its max supply of 1.97 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for FIL is #35 at 6.86 billion.

Where Can You Buy Filecoin?

