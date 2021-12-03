What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 3, 2021 8:56 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1% lower over 24 hours at $0.2097 early Friday.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 2.5% over a seven-day trailing period.

Since the year began, DOGE has risen 3598.76%. In the last 30 days, it has fallen 22.67% and in a 90-day period, it has lost 29.13% of its value. DOGE touched an all-time high of $0.74 in early May.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? Dogecoin traded flat at the time of writing even as other major coins including Bitcoin and Ethereum struck minor gains. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization was up .1.76% at $2.64 trillion.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. They attracted 5,581, 5,099, and 2,998 tweets, respectively.

Cryptocurrency analysts and experts are split on whether the market is stuck in a cycle or if it is set to “pump harder and longer.”

DOGE was muted despite a shoutout from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in a tweet on Thursday.

Musk had responded "Dooooge" to a CoinDesk story on Ethereum's high transaction fee.

Musician Grimes, who is a former partner of Musk, tweeted Thursday that her upcoming merchandise drop can be purchased by using DOGE.

Read Next: Why Is Cardano On The Rise Today Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Lower?

