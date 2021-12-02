Crypto Whale Just Moved $73M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

byBenzinga Insights
December 2, 2021 12:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Whale Just Moved $73M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $73,748,678.00 worth of Ethereum off Gemini today.

The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:

0x96ec13657d2a31b955fd75f5b5de70cbf5954db7

Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.

Ethereum whales that run their own validator nodes (costing 32 ETH each) must send their Ether to the Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain, which is then locked up until the launch of Ethereum 2.0 in 2022.

According to Glassnode, only 11.99% of the total supply remains liquid across all centralized exchanges.

The removal of ETH from an exchange reduces potential sell side pressure, allowing the price of Ether to increase more easily.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is down -4% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Wallet Just Transferred $52M Worth Of ETH

This Wallet Just Transferred $52M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $52,468,932.00 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x9fc6bef0702cf47dcd2e5a42b48e19aed8732499 read more
This Wallet Just Transferred $52M Worth Of ETH

This Wallet Just Transferred $52M Worth Of ETH

What happened: $52,710,621.00 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x01acb72a6acebbd83849f3d5b4d08aeaad786770 read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $61M Worth Of Ethereum

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $61M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $61,301,935.00 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x84d34f4f83a87596cd3fb6887cff8f17bf5a7b83 read more
$56M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

$56M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $56,438,975 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xe3786bf25e15013fdda09dbe881529d44b9ca239 read more