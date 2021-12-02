$875M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
December 2, 2021 12:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$875M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $875,910,389.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 36d9JVt4CdPjuYKEGnLwvjNrFE4vt365LA

$875 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 37HrE3Ztnk4WTuxC57So4GVpoPhu1WYHwR

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2% on any given exchange.

Since this transaction wasn’t sent to an exchange, it’s unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 491,917.00 Bitcoin wallets with over $100,000 in BTC.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Bitcoin is down -4% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $885M Worth Of Bitcoin

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $885M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $885,072,791.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3Jhoce3xPfJZJT75DxJF3BaRRy47SuYtLi read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $875M Worth Of Bitcoin

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $875M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $875,708,664.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qrl3le9ckafye9fwdu485d26xx4uyhcrzly9q4p read more
$858M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

$858M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $858,788,585.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1q5g49nqfg2vhvfx3emm9weazgd3c2pylu8ql4yx read more
$893M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

$893M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $893,384,989.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3794Ukr8Km4yhc1wcHK9UGyNFodR7R2iga read more