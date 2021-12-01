Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
December 1, 2021 4:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 8.05% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $15.20 million, a 56.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,505,342,369.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 8.01% at $1.96. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $2.00 billion, a 89.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $13,519,568,865.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 7.38% to $62.84 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.07 billion, which is 83.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $24,421,674,776.00.
    Circulating Supply: 389,960,757.10
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Marinade staked SOL (CRYPTO: MSOL) is up 6.24% at $230.6. Marinade staked SOL’s current trading volume totals $83.54 million, a 58.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MSOL’s estimated market cap is $1,520,101,228.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,585,216.00
    Max Supply: 6,585,016.00
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 6.18% at $226.15. Trading volume for this coin is 3.27 billion, which is 8.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $69,640,110,619.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 305,506,894.73
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) increased by 5.97% to $1.93. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $656.32 million, a 5.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,187,912,120.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,286,879,325.01
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 4.62% to $2.26 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $411.61 million, a 43.83% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTM’s estimated market cap is $5,732,602,498.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.27% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $70.58 million, a 66.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $6,387,811,612.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,262,622,674.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 1.17% to $12.38 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $54.51 million, a 57.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $3,896,908,628.00.
    Circulating Supply: 314,343,134.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) decreased by 1.13% to $3.99 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $584.75 million, a 55.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,907,162,559.00.
    Circulating Supply: 975,893,828.60
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) declined by 1.1% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $412.12 million, a 21.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,081,977,937.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 659,071,882,049.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) declined by 1.08% to $135.22 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $368.88 million, a 50.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,937,203,938.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 65,867,996.00
    Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.04% to $4599.71 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $27.15 billion, a 24.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $546,838,651,219.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 118,567,487.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) fell 1.02% to $56904 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $455.54 million, a 8.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $14,478,398,112.00.
    Circulating Supply: 253,876.00
    Max Supply: 253,876.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Algorand Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Algorand Up More Than 6% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Algorand's (CRYPTO: ALGO) price rose 6.79% to $1.97. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% gain, moving from $1.73 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. read more
Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Algorand Rises More Than 10% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Algorand Rises More Than 10% In 24 hours

Algorand's (CRYPTO: ALGO) price has increased 10.06% over the past 24 hours to $1.8, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $2.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. read more
NEXO, IoTeX Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

NEXO, IoTeX Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more