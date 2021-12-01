Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 8.05% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $15.20 million, a 56.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,505,342,369.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: OMI) rose 8.05% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $15.20 million, a 56.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,505,342,369.00 as of today. 237,689,829,874.56 Not Available Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 8.01% at $1.96. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $2.00 billion, a 89.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $13,519,568,865.00.

(CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 8.01% at $1.96. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $2.00 billion, a 89.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $13,519,568,865.00. 6,872,890,164.27 10,000,000,000.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 7.38% to $62.84 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.07 billion, which is 83.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $24,421,674,776.00.

(CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 7.38% to $62.84 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.07 billion, which is 83.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $24,421,674,776.00. 389,960,757.10 1,000,000,000.00 Marinade staked SOL (CRYPTO: MSOL) is up 6.24% at $230.6. Marinade staked SOL’s current trading volume totals $83.54 million, a 58.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MSOL’s estimated market cap is $1,520,101,228.00.

(CRYPTO: MSOL) is up 6.24% at $230.6. Marinade staked SOL’s current trading volume totals $83.54 million, a 58.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MSOL’s estimated market cap is $1,520,101,228.00. 6,585,216.00 6,585,016.00 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 6.18% at $226.15. Trading volume for this coin is 3.27 billion, which is 8.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $69,640,110,619.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: SOL) is up 6.18% at $226.15. Trading volume for this coin is 3.27 billion, which is 8.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $69,640,110,619.00 as of today. 305,506,894.73 Not Available Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) increased by 5.97% to $1.93. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $656.32 million, a 5.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,187,912,120.00.

(CRYPTO: ALGO) increased by 5.97% to $1.93. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $656.32 million, a 5.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,187,912,120.00. 6,286,879,325.01 10,000,000,000.00 Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 4.62% to $2.26 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $411.61 million, a 43.83% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTM’s estimated market cap is $5,732,602,498.00.

LOSERS

Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.27% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $70.58 million, a 66.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $6,387,811,612.00.

(CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.27% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $70.58 million, a 66.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $6,387,811,612.00. 18,262,622,674.00 Not Available Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 1.17% to $12.38 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $54.51 million, a 57.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $3,896,908,628.00.

(CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 1.17% to $12.38 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $54.51 million, a 57.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $3,896,908,628.00. 314,343,134.00 Not Available EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) decreased by 1.13% to $3.99 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $584.75 million, a 55.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,907,162,559.00.

(CRYPTO: EOS) decreased by 1.13% to $3.99 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $584.75 million, a 55.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,907,162,559.00. 975,893,828.60 Not Available BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) declined by 1.1% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $412.12 million, a 21.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,081,977,937.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: BTT) declined by 1.1% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $412.12 million, a 21.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,081,977,937.00 as of today. 659,071,882,049.00 Not Available Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) declined by 1.08% to $135.22 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $368.88 million, a 50.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,937,203,938.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AXS) declined by 1.08% to $135.22 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $368.88 million, a 50.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,937,203,938.00 as of today. 65,867,996.00 270,000,000.00 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.04% to $4599.71 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $27.15 billion, a 24.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $546,838,651,219.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.04% to $4599.71 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $27.15 billion, a 24.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $546,838,651,219.00 as of today. 118,567,487.75 Not Available Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) fell 1.02% to $56904 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $455.54 million, a 8.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $14,478,398,112.00.

