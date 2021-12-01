Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 8.05% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $15.20 million, a 56.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,505,342,369.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 237,689,829,874.56
Max Supply: Not Available
- Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 8.01% at $1.96. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $2.00 billion, a 89.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $13,519,568,865.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 7.38% to $62.84 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.07 billion, which is 83.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $24,421,674,776.00.
Circulating Supply: 389,960,757.10
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Marinade staked SOL (CRYPTO: MSOL) is up 6.24% at $230.6. Marinade staked SOL’s current trading volume totals $83.54 million, a 58.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MSOL’s estimated market cap is $1,520,101,228.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,585,216.00
Max Supply: 6,585,016.00
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 6.18% at $226.15. Trading volume for this coin is 3.27 billion, which is 8.23% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SOL’s estimated market cap is $69,640,110,619.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 305,506,894.73
Max Supply: Not Available
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) increased by 5.97% to $1.93. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $656.32 million, a 5.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 12,187,912,120.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,286,879,325.01
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 4.62% to $2.26 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $411.61 million, a 43.83% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTM’s estimated market cap is $5,732,602,498.00.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.27% to $0.35 over the past 24 hours. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $70.58 million, a 66.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $6,387,811,612.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,262,622,674.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 1.17% to $12.38 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $54.51 million, a 57.37% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $3,896,908,628.00.
Circulating Supply: 314,343,134.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) decreased by 1.13% to $3.99 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $584.75 million, a 55.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,907,162,559.00.
Circulating Supply: 975,893,828.60
Max Supply: Not Available
- BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) declined by 1.1% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $412.12 million, a 21.85% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,081,977,937.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 659,071,882,049.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) declined by 1.08% to $135.22 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $368.88 million, a 50.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $8,937,203,938.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 65,867,996.00
Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.04% to $4599.71 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $27.15 billion, a 24.79% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $546,838,651,219.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 118,567,487.75
Max Supply: Not Available
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) fell 1.02% to $56904 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $455.54 million, a 8.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $14,478,398,112.00.
Circulating Supply: 253,876.00
Max Supply: 253,876.00
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.