Coinbase Expands To Israel With Acquisition Of Cybersecurity Firm Unbound

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 30, 2021 3:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Expands To Israel With Acquisition Of Cybersecurity Firm Unbound

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) acquired Israel-based cybersecurity firm Unbound, which could significantly improve the cryptocurrency exchange's custody and cybersecurity features.

What Happened: Coinbase announced on Tuesday it purchased Unbound as part of its commitment "to providing the safest, most secure and most trusted venue for anyone to interact with the cryptoeconomy." While the still unfinalized acquisition price was not disclosed, the firm had raised $40 million in funding since 2017, so Coinbase most likely paid significantly more than that for the company.

See Also: HOW TO BUY COINBASE (COIN) STOCK

Unbound was involved in the development of multi-party computation which is purportedly both user-friendly and extremely secure. Coinbase describes the technology as being "virtually impenetrable" but also having "the frictionless convenience of" readily accessible wallets.

Multi-party computation will be integrated into all of the services offered by Coinbase, both those aimed at retail and institutional investors. The exchange will also establish a research center focused on the intersection of blockchain and cybersecurity in Israel with the Unbound team constituting its center, effectively expanding its operations to yet another country.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase's stock is trading at $317.47 after seeing its price fall by about 0.60% Tuesday at publication.

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Asset Sales Global Markets

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Trends In India: What You Need To Know

Shiba Inu Trends In India: What You Need To Know

Even as regulatory ban looms over the crypto industry in India, one digital currency is turning out to be a smash hit with crypto investors in the country. read more
Snoop Dogg Launches 'Decentralized Dogg' NFTs

Snoop Dogg Launches 'Decentralized Dogg' NFTs

Rapper Snoop Dogg released his first non-fungible token (NFT), "Decentralized Dogg," in collaboration with digital artist Coldie. read more
Hive Blockchain Loses Key Trendline Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Pullback: What's Next?

Hive Blockchain Loses Key Trendline Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Pullback: What's Next?

Hive Blockchain Technologies, Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) fell below a key trendline late Tuesday morning after bouncing up from the area when the markets first opened. read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $875M Worth Of Bitcoin

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $875M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $875,708,664.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qrl3le9ckafye9fwdu485d26xx4uyhcrzly9q4p read more