Dogecoin Accepted Here: Owner Of $10M Luxury Yacht To Take Crypto Payments

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 30, 2021 6:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Accepted Here: Owner Of $10M Luxury Yacht To Take Crypto Payments

The owner of an Italian-built superyacht has confirmed that prospective buyers can purchase the vessel with major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or non fungible tokens (NFT).

What Happened: The owner of the 170-foot superyacht Vianne said that following a payment of 10 percent fiat deposit, the balance payment can also be made in cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, SolanaFantom or Binance Coin.

The owner will also accept any “top tier” NFT, including Cryptopunks or Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Apes.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

The vessel, listed at EUR 8.9 million ($10.1 million), has a steel hull with aluminum superstructure. It is equipped with a helipad as well as a sky-deck jacuzzi and can accommodate 12 guests.

Why It Matters: Vianne is the first superyacht on sale ever to accept NFTs as a form of payment, as per the owner.

The move indicates the increasing relevance of cryptocurrencies in mainstream circles as an investment option and in day-to-day activities.

NFTs, blockchain-based tokenization of collectible items or art pieces, allow users to own digital assets like retail estate, art, digital sneakers, and video moments.

It was reported in July that Milan-based luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana launched its own collection of NFTs on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain.

Gucci confirmed in April that it’s “only a matter of time” before the luxury fashion brand releases an NFT of its own, it was reported, citing Vogue Business.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 2% during the last 24 hours, trading at $56,465.14 at press time.

Ethereum is up 0.9% during the 24-hour period to $4,400.63, while Dogecoin traded 4.0% higher at $0.2157.

Read Next: Elon Musk Effect? Dogecoin Withdrawals On Binance Resume After 17-Day Hiatus

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded largely flat Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.85% higher to $2.62 trillion at press time. read more
Why Coinbase Stock Could Rip Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally And General Market Strength

Why Coinbase Stock Could Rip Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally And General Market Strength

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was trading over 4% higher on Monday following Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), w read more
Buying The Dip? MicroStrategy Acquires $414M Worth Of Bitcoins, Taking Total Holdings To $3.57B

Buying The Dip? MicroStrategy Acquires $414M Worth Of Bitcoins, Taking Total Holdings To $3.57B

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), a provider of enterprise analytics software and services, has been in the spotlight due to its strategy of holding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on its balance sheet. read more
AMC Makes NFT Foray With Offer For 'Spider-Man' Advance Ticket Buyers: Here's What You Need To Know

AMC Makes NFT Foray With Offer For 'Spider-Man' Advance Ticket Buyers: Here's What You Need To Know

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has announced its foray into the non fungible tokens (NFT) space. read more