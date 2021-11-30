Dogecoin Accepted Here: Owner Of $10M Luxury Yacht To Take Crypto Payments

The owner of an Italian-built superyacht has confirmed that prospective buyers can purchase the vessel with major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or non fungible tokens (NFT).

What Happened: The owner of the 170-foot superyacht Vianne said that following a payment of 10 percent fiat deposit, the balance payment can also be made in cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana, Fantom or Binance Coin.

The owner will also accept any “top tier” NFT, including Cryptopunks or Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Apes.

The vessel, listed at EUR 8.9 million ($10.1 million), has a steel hull with aluminum superstructure. It is equipped with a helipad as well as a sky-deck jacuzzi and can accommodate 12 guests.

Why It Matters: Vianne is the first superyacht on sale ever to accept NFTs as a form of payment, as per the owner.

The move indicates the increasing relevance of cryptocurrencies in mainstream circles as an investment option and in day-to-day activities.

NFTs, blockchain-based tokenization of collectible items or art pieces, allow users to own digital assets like retail estate, art, digital sneakers, and video moments.

It was reported in July that Milan-based luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana launched its own collection of NFTs on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain.

Gucci confirmed in April that it’s “only a matter of time” before the luxury fashion brand releases an NFT of its own, it was reported, citing Vogue Business.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 2% during the last 24 hours, trading at $56,465.14 at press time.

Ethereum is up 0.9% during the 24-hour period to $4,400.63, while Dogecoin traded 4.0% higher at $0.2157.

