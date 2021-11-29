Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several Bitcoin-related and Ethereum-related stocks, including Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading higher amid a Subday increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin is trading about 5.4% higher at around $57,303.

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum is trading about 6.5% higher at around $4,350.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital was trading higher by 5.2% at $51.75 per share at the time of publication.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 3.6% at $36.18 per share.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading higher by 2.25% at $310 per share.