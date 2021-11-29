As Bitcoin Rebounds Following Weekend Plunge, Here's What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

Madhukumar Warrier
November 29, 2021 4:00 am
Four popular cryptocurrency analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) after the apex cryptocurrency shrugged off worries about the new highly-mutated Omicron coronavirus strain and rebounded on Sunday night.

What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter told his almost 194,000 followers on Twitter that Bitcoin is due for a strong bounce up to the $63,000 level amid indications that the correction is almost over. He added that the cryptocurrency could touch a new all-time high in the “best case scenario.”

The Crypto Dog, a pseudonymous technical analyst, told his more than 693,000 followers on Twitter he lives his life by following a simple rule that eventually someone is always going to buy Bitcoin.

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe has projected that Bitcoin is close to the end of correction and might surge to $56,000 in the next 24 hours or less.

He added that the prices of some altcoins will fall even further before accelerating from January next year.

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with over 91,000 Twitter followers, also expressed his bullishness about Bitcoin. He noted that Bitcoin just closed above the $55,000 level last week.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin fell along with other risk assets on Friday amid fears about the potential impact of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant on the global economy, but has rebounded as of Sunday night.

The apex cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at 95.9%.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up almost 5.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $57,550.00 at press time.

