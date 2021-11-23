This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $620,776 in ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever.

What happened: CryptoPunk #3263 just sold for 150 ETH (CRYPTO: ETH) ($620,776 USD). The value of CryptoPunks is typically determined by Punk's attributes, with the hoodie, beanie, and pilot helmet traits being the most coveted. Other species of Punks (Zombies, Apes and Aliens) are incredibly rare and also sell for a premium.

Here are a list of its attributes and how many other Punks have the same trait:

Type: Female (3,840)

Female (3,840) Accessory: Black Lipstick (617)

Black Lipstick (617) Accessory: Orange Side (68)

Why it Matters: Cryptopunks are the ultimate rookie card for NFT collectors. CryptoPunks have earned huge influence in 2021, with dozens of Celebrities proudly showing off their punk ownership on Twitter. Cryptopunk sales are a leading indicator for the rest of the NFT market, and go to show that some are willing to spend serious coin on blockchain based art.

Price Action: Ethereum is currently trading at $4,285.31, up 0.98% over the past 24 hours.

Data provided by OpenSea.

