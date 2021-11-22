These Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump, With One Coin Up 226%

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 21, 2021 9:31 pm
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs touched new all-time highs and are continuing to see strong gains as of Sunday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: GenshinShibInu (CRYPTO: GSHIB) is up 225.98% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001314 at press time. The coin touched a new all-time high of $0.00001355 earlier on Sunday.

The token has surged 234.63% against Bitcoin and also gained 241.63% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ShibaBNB.org (CRYPTO: SHIBABNB) has surged 163.22% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000002996 and Santa Floki (CRYPTO: HOHOHO) has risen 52.9% to $0.0000002122.

FlokiBonk (CRYPTO:FLOBO) has gained 47.18% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000004412.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2244 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 6.9% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004353.

Why It Matters: GenshinShibInu describes itself as an artificial intelligence (AI) rebase and reward token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that rewards holders with the Shiba Inu token.

ShibaBNB, which touched an all-time high of $0.000000003144 earlier on Sunday, says it will offer a decentralized and instant payment system option, with a focus on developing regions throughout the world.

The token took to Twitter to announce that it continues to touch new all-time highs and currently has a market capitalization of $2.1 million.

Santa Floki describes itself as a BSC project that wants to fulfil the needs of its investors by building a good brand, community, and purpose this holiday season.

The token, which touched an all-time high of $0.0000002245 on Sunday, announced on Twitter that it currently has a market capitalization of $2.65 million with a volume of $2.5 million for five days.

FlokiBonk says it is a token on BSC with auto-staking and liquidity generation protocols built into the contract. The token touched an all-time high of $0.000000004529 earlier on Sunday.

