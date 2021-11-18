As Bitcoin Falls Below $60K, Here's What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

Four cryptocurrency analysts continue to remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) even as the apex cryptocurrency fell below the psychologically important $60,000 mark on Tuesday.

What Happened: Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst who has more than 440,000 followers on Twitter, retweeted his earlier post that said he believes Bitcoin whould peak late in the second quarter of 2022 in the $150,000 to $250,000 range.

#Bitcoin / $BTC HREPA Update 14: Been WAY too long since I've updated this thread. Extension higher is taking slightly longer than expected, but still should peak late in Q2 (late winter) in the $150K – $250K range. pic.twitter.com/cgkGVZnsrS — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) October 6, 2021

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with 89,000 Twitter followers, said he expects Bitcoin would break the $70,000 level in January and the “real fun” will begin at that time.

The real fun begins when $BTC breaks $70,000. Just don't be surprised if it doesn't happen until January. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/yMHC6n3eNE — Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) November 16, 2021

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe said he still believes Bitcoin would trade at $200,000 at some point in the cycle, though the apex cryptocurrency will reach that level through corrections and waves.

Do I still believe we'll see #Bitcoin trading at $200k+? Yes, at some point in the cycle we will. But the road to get there will be through corrections and waves. The longer timeframe goal remains the same, which is currently upwards. The cycle doesn't end here. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 16, 2021

Another closely-followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader Pentoshi told his over 358,000 followers, said he expects Bitcoin to rebound to the $62,000 to $63,000 over the next three days.

Expecting $BTC to give a bounce to the gray box over the next 1-3 days pic.twitter.com/veshrkVmbE — Pentoshi Won’t Dm You. hates Dm’s. DM's are scams (@Pentosh1) November 16, 2021

Why It Matters: Bitcoin – the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the infrastructure bill that contains cryptocurrency tax provisions.

In addition, China’s latest warning to state-owned companies to stay away from cryptocurrency mining also dragged down the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s year-to-date gains stand at 102.5%. However, the apex cryptocurrency is currently down 13.8% from its all-time high of $68,789.63 touched on Nov. 10.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 2.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $59,171.00 at press time.

