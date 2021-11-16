How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021
On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt Joe Dewitt shares tips on how to identify non-utility coins.
These are the main pillars of strong projects that are worth investing in crypto space:
- Have an experienced developer team that is not anonymous
- Have a market cap >$5 billion
- Be listed on a blue chip exchange such as Coinbase
Dewitt also looks at the daily charts for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.
Listen to the full episode here:
