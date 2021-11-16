How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 16, 2021 3:03 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt Joe Dewitt shares tips on how to identify non-utility coins.

These are the main pillars of strong projects that are worth investing in crypto space:

  • Have an experienced developer team that is not anonymous
  • Have a market cap >$5 billion
  • Be listed on a blue chip exchange such as Coinbase

Dewitt also looks at the daily charts for BitcoinEthereum and Dogecoin.

Listen to the full episode here:

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

