How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt Joe Dewitt shares tips on how to identify non-utility coins.

These are the main pillars of strong projects that are worth investing in crypto space:

Have an experienced developer team that is not anonymous

Have a market cap >$5 billion

Be listed on a blue chip exchange such as Coinbase

Dewitt also looks at the daily charts for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

