Coinbase Co-founder Conceives Biggest Crypto VC Fund: FT

IoTex, Loopring, Litecoin And More: These Were The Top-Gaining Cryptos Last Week

These five coins were the top gainers last week among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. IoTex (IOTX): The token of a blockchain infrastructure project aimed at the Internet of Things or IoT soared 114.18% last week. IOTX coin hit an all-time high of $0.2611 last week. read more