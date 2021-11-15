Coinbase Co-founder Conceives Biggest Crypto VC Fund: FT

byAnusuya Lahiri
November 15, 2021 3:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Co-founder Conceives Biggest Crypto VC Fund: FT
  • Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang raised $2.5 billion in November for Paradigm One, their first venture capital fund, Financial Times reports
  • Investors maneuvered to commit money to the fund, allowing them to raise twice the amount they initially targeted. 
  •  "It is probably small relative to where we're going in 10 years," Ehrsam said. 
  • Earlier this year, VC firm Andreessen Horowitz also raised twice as much as it had hoped for a new cryptocurrency fund, bringing in $2.2 billion, which at the time it said was the "largest crypto fund ever raised." 
  • Both firms have staked their fortunes on an expanding ecosystem of applications based on digital ledger Ethereum that allows programmers to write contracts automatically executing functions. 
  •  The programs run on tokens, digital assets granted to users over time, often giving them a say in governance. 
  • Paradigm has accumulated some of the most significant token holdings in the sector by placing early bets on development teams, giving it rights to future distributions.  
  • The fund's assets have reached $10 billion. Paradigm's founders said the world of token-based apps, sometimes referred to as web3, still had more room to grow.
  • In areas like gaming and music, developers are experimenting with new ways to distribute value to consumers using tokens. 
  • Price Action: COIN shares traded higher by 0.87% at $345.95 on the last check Monday.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

Altrady Says It Allows You To Trade Crypto Across Multiple Exchanges

Altrady Says It Allows You To Trade Crypto Across Multiple Exchanges

Photo by Nick Chong on Unsplash read more
IoTex, Loopring, Litecoin And More: These Were The Top-Gaining Cryptos Last Week

IoTex, Loopring, Litecoin And More: These Were The Top-Gaining Cryptos Last Week

These five coins were the top gainers last week among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. IoTex (IOTX): The token of a blockchain infrastructure project aimed at the Internet of Things or IoT soared 114.18% last week. IOTX coin hit an all-time high of $0.2611 last week. read more
Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: 9 of 10 Gain On Week, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club Surge

Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: 9 of 10 Gain On Week, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club Surge

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more

Coinbase Will Allow Users To Share Coin Allocations On Social Media

-Reuters read more