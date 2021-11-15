After Miami And New York, Will Tanzania Be The Next Crypto Stronghold?

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 15, 2021 11:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
After Miami And New York, Will Tanzania Be The Next Crypto Stronghold?

After Miami and New York promised to welcome Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and crypto companies in the United States, Zanzibar plans to follow suit and become the next stronghold for the cryptocurrency community of the United Republic of Tanzania.

What Happened: Zanzibar — which is a semiautonomous territory in the nation where it resides — is exploring regulating and adopting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Zanzibar Minister of State Mudrick Soraga recently told local news agency The Citizen.

The Zanzibar administration is planning meetings with stakeholders such as ministries and banks to discuss crypto policy development. The move is part of a wider plan to adopt cryptocurrencies after Soraga met with local crypto enthusiasts who insisted that local authorities should recognize and adopt cryptocurrencies as an official transaction method. The official reportedly said that it is now "seeking views on the matter before deciding whether it is viable or not."

Per the report, professor Haji Semboja at the State University of Zanzibar said that Zanzibar's administration needs to do a lot of work before adopting cryptocurrencies, including coming up with policies explaining the objectives and benefits of crypto.

Tanzania Bankers Association chairman Abdulmajid Nsekela also highlighted that the city needs to learn how this technology works and how it is regulated from other countries that engaged with cryptocurrencies earlier.

The report follows newly elected New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently declaring that he will take his three first paychecks in Bitcoin after Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made the news by announcing he is going to get 100% of his next paycheck in Bitcoin.

In mid-February, reports that Miami passed the mayor's Bitcoin resolution resulted in the city analyzing the incorporation of Bitcoin in the municipal government's finances. At the time, Suarez said that the state would give legislative priority to BTC, look into paying employees in the cryptocurrency and also make efforts to invest its treasury in the digital coin.

BTC Price Action: As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at $64,098 after seeing its value increase by about 0.66% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap data.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets Media

Related Articles

Top 3 Coins With The Highest Returns Last Week — Crypto Breakdown, November 15, 2021

Top 3 Coins With The Highest Returns Last Week — Crypto Breakdown, November 15, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top three coins with the highest gains last week. read more
Someone Just Sent $993M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $993M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $993,191,088 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3A9jNrniUXC8ha2YH4BD2LVALrFdGUq5J4 read more
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Huadi Tops List, Altimeter Group And Bit Digital Rejoin Leaderboard

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Huadi Tops List, Altimeter Group And Bit Digital Rejoin Leaderboard

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). read more
Elon Musk's Sanders Dig And Dogecoin Support, Apple Patent, Fed Rate Hike Prediction, Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Elon Musk's Sanders Dig And Dogecoin Support, Apple Patent, Fed Rate Hike Prediction, Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more