NEXO, IoTeX Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) is up 19.89% at $3.25. Decentraland’s current trading volume totals $5.96 billion, a 627.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,302,817,718 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99

Max Supply: 2,194,006,027.32

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000

Circulating Supply: 9,490,941,822.48

Max Supply: 9,496,266,827.32

Circulating Supply: 6,244,146,417.6

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 18,895,464,646,789.4

Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 15,174,195,341

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) decreased by 1.5% to $4679.79 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 21.65 billion, which is 6.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ETH’s estimated market cap is $554,104,550,112.

Circulating Supply: 118,316,197.12

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,245,858.85

Max Supply: 16,000,000

Circulating Supply: 18,871,387

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 239,032.19

Max Supply: 239,032.19

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

