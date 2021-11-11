Apple's CEO Confirms He Holds Crypto

Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) CEO Tim Cook said "I have Cryptocurrencies in my portfolio" after he was asked at The New York Times DealBook conference if he owns Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Cook noted that although he personally owns cryptocurrencies, Apple has no concrete plans to support digital assets yet.

Cook said that he had been interested in cryptocurrency “for a while” and that he had been researching the topic.

However, Cook said that his interest was from a “personal point of view” and dismissed suggestions that Apple might take cryptocurrency in exchange for products as tender.

Cook also rejected the possibility of Apple buying cryptocurrency with corporate funds as an investment.

Unlike Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:APPL), Apple will not be using its treasury to buy cryptocurrencies, Cook said while dismissing the idea of accepting crypto coins via Apple Pay anytime soon.

“It's something we are looking at, it's not something we have immediate plans to do. I would characterize it as there are things that I would not do like our cash balance,” Cook said. “I don't think people buy Apple stock to get exposure to crypto. So if they want to do that, they can you know, invest directly in crypto through other means,” he added.