Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 11, 2021 11:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Kenneth Griffin thinks that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be replaced by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the “next generation” of cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: In an interview with DealBook’s Andrew Sorkin, Griffin stated he was still skeptical of any “solid commercial use cases” for a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.

“I think we’re going to see Bitcoin be replaced conceptually by the Ethereums, replaced conceptually by the next generation cryptocurrencies that will have the benefits of higher transaction speeds, lower cost per transaction,” said Griffin.

Griffin said he wasn’t worried that he “missed the train” on Bitcoin because he believes that the train is, in some sense, “still in the station.”

“I think we’re still trying to understand if we want to hit this world of decentralized finance. And we want a payment system that’s going to be low cost and effective. Is it going to be solved by the crypto community or is it going to be solved, for example, by a digital dollar?” he stated.

According to a CoinShares survey of fund managers conducted last month, Ethereum emerged as the asset of choice for the majority of those allocating towards cryptocurrencies in investment portfolios.

More recently, trading volume for Ethereum outpaced Bitcoin for both retail and institutional investors on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

Price Action: At publication Thursday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $64,784.32, down 5.40% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $4,724.95, down 2.64% over the same period.

Photo: Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Major coins were steady as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.1% to $2.85 trillion Thursday evening. read more
Why Dogecoin Returns Are Better Than Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, November 11, 2021

Why Dogecoin Returns Are Better Than Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, November 11, 2021

Crypto Industry Is Like No Other read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Major coins traded in the red on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.69% to $2.79 trillion, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 3.23% at $64,676.43 over 24 hours. What Happened: For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has risen 2.93%.  read more
Electronics Retail Outlet MediaMarkt Hit by Ransomware Demand For $50M In Bitcoin

Electronics Retail Outlet MediaMarkt Hit by Ransomware Demand For $50M In Bitcoin

A Hive ransomware attack with demands has hit electronics retail giant MediaMarkt with a demand to pay $50 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more