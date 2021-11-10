Marathon Digital, A Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Stock, Looks To Be Heading Toward Support

byTyler Bundy
November 10, 2021 4:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Marathon Digital, A Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Stock, Looks To Be Heading Toward Support

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares were trading lower Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.

The company mines cryptocurrency and typically trades in sympathy with crypto markets, although Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading higher. 

Marathon Digital lost 14.79% Wednesday, closing at $64.84.

Marathon Digital Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock recently broke out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern, but looks to be heading back toward the previous resistance level.
  • The $55 price level is an area where the stock has struggled to cross above in the past, but as it now trades above the level and could hold it as an area of support.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock is likely bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) took a dip Wednesday and pushed back below the overbought area. The stock is still trading with a greater amount of buying pressure than selling pressure overall.

maradaily11-10-21.jpg

What’s Next For Marathon Digital?

Bulls are looking to see the stock be able to consolidate above the $55 level. This could allow the stock to see a further bullish push at some point in the future.

Bears are looking to see the stock fall back toward the old resistance line and be unable to hold it as support. Bears are then looking to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline to possibly see a change in trend.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Classic Holds Gains Along With Bitcoin, Ethereum As General Markets Fall Into Turmoil

Ethereum Classic Holds Gains Along With Bitcoin, Ethereum As General Markets Fall Into Turmoil

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) was holding onto much of its recent gains, along with the overall cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, despite large stock-based ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and read more
Electronics Retail Outlet MediaMarkt Hit by Ransomware Demand For $50M In Bitcoin

Electronics Retail Outlet MediaMarkt Hit by Ransomware Demand For $50M In Bitcoin

A Hive ransomware attack with demands has hit electronics retail giant MediaMarkt with a demand to pay $50 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
Chainlink Is Breaking Out, Could Be Headed For All-Time Highs With Bitcoin And Ethereum

Chainlink Is Breaking Out, Could Be Headed For All-Time Highs With Bitcoin And Ethereum

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is trading higher Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market takes off with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH< read more

Bitcoin is trading higher after worse-than-expected US inflation data lifted cryptocurrencies.