Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 31B Shiba Inu Tokens To $45M Holdings

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 10, 2021 12:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 31B Shiba Inu Tokens To $45M Holdings

One of the largest Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) holders added $1.7 million more to his $45 million SHIB portfolio.

What Happened: According to data from WhaleStats, the Ethereum whale wallet labeled ‘Gimli’ added 31,343,807,428 SHIB tokens worth $1,710,391 on Tuesday.

An overview of the whale wallet reveals that Shiba Inu is Gimli's top holding with the address holding a total of 863 billion SHIB tokens.

After SHIB, Gimli holds 33 trillion Samoyedcoin (CRYPTO: SAMO) tokens worth $28 million. SAMO is another Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-inspired “dog meme” token built on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is Gimli’s third-largest holding with the whale holding a total of 3,781 ETH worth $18 million.

The whale also holds relatively smaller amounts of Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK).

Despite a considerable amount of whale activity across the blockchain in the last few days, Shiba Inu has not recovered from its bearish trend.

The token was down more than 7.47% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.0005076 at the time of publication Wednesday. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost more than 20.22% of its value.

Photo by Thomas Lipke on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Whale Moves $1.1 Billion Of Shiba Inu

Whale Moves $1.1 Billion Of Shiba Inu

A cryptocurrency whale — crypto-speak for large crypto investor — apparently moved 20 trillion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens in a major on-chain transaction. read more
Whale Transfers $997M Of DOGE As Price Breaks Out Towards $0.30

Whale Transfers $997M Of DOGE As Price Breaks Out Towards $0.30

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged 13% in the last 24 hours and its price began to approach the $0.30 mark. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 4.59% to $0.27 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning.  What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has declined 0.59% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more
Popular Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Says XRP And These 3 Altcoins Are Ready 'For A Massive Breakout'

Popular Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Says XRP And These 3 Altcoins Are Ready 'For A Massive Breakout'

Popular cryptocurrency trader and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bear Michaël van de Poppe has said investors should watch for some altcoins that are ready for “a massive breakout” to the upside as the bull market continues. read more