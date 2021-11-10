'Relentlessly Up': Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit All-Time Highs

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 10, 2021 11:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Relentlessly Up': Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit All-Time Highs

Market-leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) suddenly spiked to new highs on Wednesday.

What Happened: Bitcoin added $2,000 to its price within minutes, as a large green candle sent the leading digital asset to a new high of $68,789. 

Ethereum quickly followed suit with its own all-time high of $4,851.

The cryptocurrency traded as high as $68,990 Wednesday, while Ethereum has touched $4,865, according to Coinbase data as of midday Wednesday.

Popular crypto trader Pentoshi commented on the move, saying: “Relentlessly up. No dips given, just a straight trending line on BTC and ETH since $40.7K with a small period of consolidation.”

Technical analysts on Twitter pointed to a bull flag indicator on the Bitcoin chart that suggested more upward price action could follow in the days to come.

The Taproot Upgrade scheduled to take place on the Bitcoin network Nov. 14 could also serve as a potential catalyst to elevate prices further.

“Given the current market conditions – both in terms of broader market fundamentals and on-chain activity – we can reasonably say this is just a start of a more sustained uptrend we'll see develop throughout the month and perhaps even up until the end of the fourth quarter,” commented Mikkel Morch, executive director at crypto asset hedge fund ARK36.

Photo by Pierre Borthiry on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Someone Just Sent $337M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $337M In Bitcoin To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $337,063,342 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3KCMGsiNVhupAbmuSW2K1HGwAKDFPWwUiq read more
Ethereum Trading Volume On Coinbase Outpaces Bitcoin In Q3

Ethereum Trading Volume On Coinbase Outpaces Bitcoin In Q3

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) flipped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in terms of trading volume on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) for the second conse read more
Why Bitcoin Set A New All-Time High Today

Why Bitcoin Set A New All-Time High Today

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower most of Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, before spiking more than 3% Wednesday morning.  Why did Bitcoin spike?  read more
Popular Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Says XRP And These 3 Altcoins Are Ready 'For A Massive Breakout'

Popular Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Says XRP And These 3 Altcoins Are Ready 'For A Massive Breakout'

Popular cryptocurrency trader and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bear Michaël van de Poppe has said investors should watch for some altcoins that are ready for “a massive breakout” to the upside as the bull market continues. read more