Why Coinbase Shares Are Falling Today

byAdam Eckert
November 10, 2021 8:54 am
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is trading significantly lower Wednesday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.

Coinbase reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.56 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.57 billion.

Coinbase said verified users grew to 73 million in the third quarter, while monthly transacting users were 7.4 million. Trading volume was $327 billion, down from $462 billion in the second quarter.

"While we entered Q3 with softer crypto market conditions, driven by low volatility and declining crypto asset prices, market conditions improved meaningfully later in the quarter which we have continued to see into early Q4," Coinbase said in a letter to shareholders.

"We are in the early stages of the development of the cryptoeconomy and are focused on investing for long-term growth," Coinbase said.

See Also: Coinbase Flouts Possibility Its NFT Business Could Be 'Bigger' Than Current Crypto Offerings Like Bitcoin And Dogecoin

  • JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained Coinbase with a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $330 to $405.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. 

COIN Price Action: Coinbase has traded as high as $429.54 and as low as $208 since its direct listing on April 14.

The stock was down 9.89% at $322.05 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Coinbase.

