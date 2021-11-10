These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 950%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) is up 953.61% during the past 24 hours, trading at $36.70 at press time.

The token has surged 951.17% against Bitcoin and also gained 958.44% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Alien Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: ASHIB) has surged 312.00% during the past 24 hours to $0.1815 and GamingDoge (CRYPTO: GAMINGDOGE) has risen 239.75% to $0.000000000158.

King of Shiba (CRYPTO: KINGSHIBA) is up 123.67% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000009009.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2735 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 4.3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00005482.

Why It Matters: Elonomics is a rebase token built on the Binance Smart Coin Network that rewards its holders with stable coin Binance USD. The token is the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the 24-hour period, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Alien Shiba says it is working on three flagship utility projects — a non fungible token (NFT) character collection for play to earn gaming, a decentralized exchange, and merchandise marketplace called AlienShibaInuCrew.

Alien Shibu announced on Twitter that it is now live on decentralized exchange aggregator ParaSwap. The token touched an all-time high of $0.02837 earlier on Tuesday.

GamingDoge, which touched an all-time high of $0.000000000175 earlier on Tuesday, says on its website that its ecosystem will bring the power of a decentralized exchange, NFT Games and an NFT marketplace.

The token retweeted a post that said its presale sold out in one hour and it would be launching a decentralized exchange and games soon.

King of Shiba, which calls itself the “King of all Meme tokens,” also touched an all-time high of $0.00000001722 on Tuesday. The token says on its website that a player versus player P2E game is under development and will be alpha tested in December.

