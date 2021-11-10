Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallies Hit Snag — Cardano Awakens And Spikes

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 9, 2021 8:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallies Hit Snag — Cardano Awakens And Spikes

Major cryptocurrencies took a breather Tuesday night with the major exception of Cardano, as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization shrank 0.94% to $2.90 trillion.

What Happened: The Charles Hoskinson co-created cryptocurrency shot up 5.91% over 24 hours to $2.28. ADA has gained 15.8% over a seven-day trailing period. 

Trading volume in ADA rose 126.47% to $7.375 billion over a 24 hour period.

The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), traded 0.99% lower at $66,998.42 over 24 hours. For the week, it has risen 5.68%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.37% to $4,724.33 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, it has gained 2.09%.

Among meme coins, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 3.48% to $0.27. For the week, it has inched up 0.03%.

Shiba Inu was down 4.2% to $0.00005433. Over the last seven days, it plunged 20.40%. 

The top 24 hour gainers, as per CoinMarketCap data, were Livepeer, Loopring, and Kadena. 

Livepeer soared 45.85% to $68.31 over 24 hours, Loopring spiked 33.79% to $2.71, while Kadena appreciated 30.25% to $20.65 in the period.

See Also: How To Buy Cardano (ADA)

Why It Matters: ADA’s market cap of $75.42 billion is now larger than that of both Tether and Solana, which are valued at $73.82 billion and $71.8 billion respectively.

ADA was the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at press time, as per CoinMarketCap data.

On Tuesday, Input Output, a company associated with Cardano, released a “definitive list” of all Cardano ecosystem projects on the Github repository. 

Bitcoin, which charted a new all-time high of $68,530.34 on Tuesday, should hold the $66,000 level to avoid a “market-wide” correction and if it does $75,000 appears to be next for the apex coin, as per Michaël van de Poppe, a cryptocurrency trader.

The lack of supply has been a major driver of BTC’s recent surge but if a price takes a downturn it could touch $56,000, said Jonas Luethy, a sales trader at the United Kingdom-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock.

Luethy noted that ETH too touched an all-time high of $4,842 and is nearing an important psychological level of $5,000 where it is likely to see “strong resistance.”

“The reason attributed to this strong price action is also a lack of supply, as Ethereum is being burned at a faster rate than it is produced,” wrote Luethy in an emailed note.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin on Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin on Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

The amount of people investing in cryptocurrency has risen in recent years with many brokers making investing more accessible. One of the best performing cryptocurrencies of 2021 is one of the most well known. read more
Coinbase Q3 Misses Street Estimate: 'Company Focused On Long-Term Growth, Not Being A Quarter-To-Quarter Investment'

Coinbase Q3 Misses Street Estimate: 'Company Focused On Long-Term Growth, Not Being A Quarter-To-Quarter Investment'

Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) reported financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. read more
Ripple To Launch Liquidity Hub With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Plans DeFi Offering

Ripple To Launch Liquidity Hub With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Plans DeFi Offering

San Francisco-based fintech startup Ripple Tuesday announced the launch of a new service, Ripple Liquidity Hub.  read more
The Bitcoin Miner Outpacing Bitcoin: Our Top Name From June Has Nearly Doubled Bitcoin's Performance Since. What If Bitcoin Is Close To A Peak?

The Bitcoin Miner Outpacing Bitcoin: Our Top Name From June Has Nearly Doubled Bitcoin's Performance Since. What If Bitcoin Is Close To A Peak?

Pseudonymous cartoonist "Stonetoss" on Bitcoin volatility. Bitcoin Hits A New High On Monday, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit a new all time high, breaking over $68,000. Since June 10th, the original cryptocurrency had climbed 82%.  read more