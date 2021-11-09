Will Bitcoin Reach $80k? — Benzinga Crypto Daily, November 9, 2021
On today's episode of Benzinga Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at the undiscovered price action for Bitcoin.
- Historical ATH for Bitcoin
- Discord CEO Teases Ethereum Integration
- Where Does Bitcoin Go From Here?
- Listen to the full episode here:
Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media
Subscribe To The Crypto Daily Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.