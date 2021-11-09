This Wallet Just Transferred $1B Worth Of BTC

byBenzinga Insights
November 9, 2021 12:02 pm
What happened: $1,018,185,395 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3NHaBXXpXaXbV3BdywacwaC7f8hV4YkwFQ

$1 billion worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1ql33yqugra284n9ws5gd6twdp57f7v2sntm54pj

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2% on any given exchange.

Since this transaction wasn’t sent to an exchange, it’s unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 541,996 Bitcoin wallets with over $100,000 in BTC.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 1% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

