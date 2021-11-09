Landmark Kleiman v Wright Trial Continues Into Week 2

The Kleiman v Wright trial began its second week of hearings in a Miami federal courtroom, presided over by Judge Beth Bloom. At stake is nearly $70 billion in mined Bitcoin and perhaps an even more anticipated determination of who Satoshi Nakamoto is. This case is expected to last for three weeks, if everything goes as planned. Based on what has transpired thus far, it may go longer.

At the heart of the case is whether or not Craig Wright and Dave Kleiman were partners in creating Bitcoin. This determination would also establish the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto and the ownership of 1.1 million Bitcoin. Ira Kleiman, the plaintiff and estranged brother of Dave, is seeking a jury verdict that establishes his brother and Craig were indeed partners in this specific venture. A verdict in favor of Ira would provide at least half of the Bitcoin in question to be placed in the Kleiman estate. Craig contends that Dave, whom he referred to as his best friend, was helpful in the successful delivery of Bitcoin but not in the development of the idea. He testified that Dave helped extensively by editing the Bitcoin white paper and similar activities but they were not partners.

Week 2, Day 1

There were a few highlights but more of what could be considered as lowlights today in the courtroom. In what appeared to be a strange procedure, the jury listened to the reading of Ramona Watts' (Craig’s wife) deposition by two individuals portraying Watts and the attorney that performed the deposition interview. Most of the questions focused on her knowledge of the alleged intellectual property of W&K Info Defense Research LLC, and numerous companies Craig was involved with including Coin Exchange, Hotwire, and C01N Wallet. While there were some interesting points, it seemed there was no clear evidence that tied any of this to Satoshi and Bitcoin in 2009.

After Ramona’s deposition was acted out, the jury watched a video deposition of Andrew O'Hagan which was a bit of a head scratcher. Andrew is a respected Scottish novelist and author of “The Satoshi Affair: Andrew O'Hagan on the Many Lives of Satoshi Nakamoto”. In this lengthy essay, he describes how he was approached by Wright and nTrust in order to cover the exposure of Craig Wright's identity as Satoshi. The playing of the video seemed pointless because all of the information contained became public at the time of publishing. When asked if all of the quotes in the piece are true and accurate, O’Hagan confirmed they were the actual quotes as he was told but could not confirm their actual truth.

The afternoon was a bit more exciting as Craig took the stand. Appearing quite dapper in his usual 3-piece suit, he was sworn in by the bailiff but couldn’t just reply with a traditional “I do”. He interjected “I swear to God I will tell the truth”. Throughout the questioning by the plaintiff’s attorney, Wright re-stated and clarified many of the questions, references, and statements that he felt were incorrect. This caused a lot of frustration with the opposing attorney and caused him to throw his hands in the air several times in dismay. Craig was very calculating with all of his responses.

Much of the focus for Wright’s testimony was on lots of paperwork associated with W&K. Craig previously said under oath he was never an official member of W&K and that he didn’t like partnerships. Lots of additional evidence was presented regarding the alleged partnership between Craig and Dave including hundreds of emails between Craig, Dave and others close to them. Craig wanted one thing on record. He stated the whole Thanksgiving story about Dave showing Ira the Bitcoin logo he allegedly designed was garbage according to Craig. He said Satoshi never designed the logo therefore neither he nor Dave could have done it.

One thing for certain, based on testimony from nearly everyone that was connected to Dave, is that he was one heck of a guy to be associated with both as a friend and business associate. He was very commonly called a “best friend”. It’s unfortunate that Ira spent little to no time with his brother Dave during the final four years of his life.

CoinGeek’s man in the courtroom, Kurt Wuckert Jr., gave his impression of where the case stands in his daily livestream. He noted both sides have delivered compelling information that, if viewed as standalone arguments, give the impression that each side is correct. However, when pairing the two sides rebuttals, they evenly wash each other's evidence and basically call it a draw to this point.