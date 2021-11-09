Crypto Exchange Bitmart Said To Seek $300M Valuation In Series B Funding Round

byRahul Sharan
November 9, 2021 5:54 am
Bitmart, a cryptocurrency exchange based in the Cayman Islands, is reportedly seeking to raise $20 million at a pre-money valuation of $300 million.

What Happened: The exchange is in discussions with Alexander Capital Ventures for leading a Series B round after it raised $10 million in an earlier round. Located in New York City, Alexander Capital Ventures is a private equity firm focused on connecting its clients with pre-IPO investment opportunities and has previously backed the likes of Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Bitmart has a 24-hour trading volume of $1.3 billion and has over 431 tokens listed on the platform, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The development comes at a time when both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continue to hit all-time highs. Bitcoin traded at $68,040 at the time of writing on Tuesday, while Ethereum traded at $4813.42.

