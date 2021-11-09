These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today With One Coin Up 6300%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs touched all-time highs and are seeing strong gains as of Monday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu surged.

What Happened: The Mars Shiba (CRYPTO: MARSSHIBA) is up 6308.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000000009 at press time. It touched an all-time high of $0.00000000001 earlier on Monday.

The token has surged 6087.28% against Bitcoin and also gained 6173.49% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Zombie Inu (CRYPTO: ZINU) has surged 322.01% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000005128 and PolyDoge (CRYPTO: POLYDOGE) has risen 188.27% to $0.00000006897.

Dogs of Elon (CRYPTO: DOE) is up 126.2% over the past 24 hours to $0.5651.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 4.2% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2813 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 4.8% over the 24-hour period to $0.00005699.

Why It Matters: The Mars Shiba says on its website that holders of the token would earn Binance Coin as well as its namesake token. In addition, its platform would allow to access upcoming non fungible tokens (NFTs) and additional tools, such as portfolio trackers, as per the project.

The token took to Twitter to announce that it has reached a market capitalization of almost $1 million.

Almost 1M marketcap now BUY THE DIP!!! pic.twitter.com/0dmRszfKoY — TheMarsShiba (@TheMarsShiba) November 8, 2021

Zombie Inu, which touched an all-time high of $0.00000005889 earlier on Monday, says on its website that the token revolves around Zinu, a Shiba Inu infected with a rare disease that transformed it into a Zombie dog.

The coin announced on Twitter that it has just released a project overview.

PolyDoge touched an all-time high of $0.00000008946 earlier on Monday. The project behind the token says it aims to build the biggest community on Polygon and will soon release the PolyDoge Pets 3D NFTs.

Dogs of Elon, which touched an all-time high of $0.6432 on Monday, says it is an “NFT for the moonshot trader.”

The coin announced its new NFT collection that was listed for sale on the NFT marketplace OpenSea.

