Now That Samsung Has Entered the NFT Space, Digital Art Collections Will Only Grow More Beautiful From Conference To Conference

Back in October, NFT BAZL Dubai kickstarted Gulf Blockchain Week, bringing together art enthusiasts, investors, collectors, and exhibitors from around the globe.

Over the course of two days, NFT BAZL attendees were able to experience a collection of multi-million dollar assets, including jewelry, memorabilia, and artworks by prominent artists, which were showcased through Samsung’s high performance technology.

The event listed the artists’ collections on Elitium’s cutting-edge NFT marketplace. The blockchain-based wealth management platform partnered with North American blockchain firm GDA Capital and the prestigious EO Art Concierge to guarantee that groundbreaking artists would continue having a space to showcase their creations.

“The evolution of NFT BAZL has been extraordinary,” says NFL BAZL co-founder Ori Ohayon.

“Having had the opportunity to showcase not only our world class artists, but the world’s first NFT chips, allowing us to tag physical assets with an embedded chip, while bringing both physical and digital assets onto the blockchain, allows for NFT BAZL to pave the way towards the next iteration of NFT technology. Our mission is to take our marketplace, artists, and technology around the world to educate the masses.”

In partnership with NFT BAZL, Samsung was able to provide the JW Marriott Marquis with its high performance, innovative QLED screens which were designed to showcase masterpieces like those seen at NFT BAZL. Samsung’s The Frame screens also double as TVs and frames for digital artwork with a customizable bezel and Quantum Dot technology.

Photo Credit: NFT BAZL

Creators such as Kilmany-Joe Liversage and Gavin Rain, whose murals have graced the Venice Biennale, were some of the A-list talent whose work was featured on Samsung’s screens, as well as Mario Henrique (Brasilia Biennale), Alea Pinar Du Pre, and HIJACK, who has installations at the Belmont Restaurant in Los Angeles, and Art Wynwood.

Collectively, these artists sold more than 15 pieces worth over $200,000 USD. If you haven’t seen HIJACK’s Give Me Space and Identity Crisis, Andre Monet’s Kurt Cobain, Super Buddha’s Oil Money, check them out. One of the more exciting displays we saw was “Future NFT Dubai,” a collection by artist Amrita Sethi, which is her first mural NFTs collection.

Robbin Snijders, an NFT artist out of the Netherlands known for his 3D digital creations, who goes by the name Warbb, shared to social media that he was still buzzing from his trip to Dubai, which was his first exhibition at the NFT BAZL conference. “I had an amazing first exhibition at NFT BAZL during the Gulf Blockchain Week. The feedback on my work was off the chain and super great!” Warbb said.

But conferences like NFT BAZL are just the beginning stages of introducing NFTs into our mainstream financial markets, as NYC.NFT just concluded after 3 days, bringing digital applications to the forefront by providing real-world integrations by means of live events.

Record Breaking Attendees at NYC.NFT

Photo Credit: Andrew Rossow / Benzinga via Samsung Z Flip3

On Friday, the third annual NFT.NYC conference in Manhattan wrapped up, which attracted a record crowd of 5,000, with a wait list of over 3,000 people, according to conference organizers.

While this was the third year for the New York City conference, this years’ conference was instrumentally and fundamentally different from previous years, bringing together hundreds of thousands of artists, musicians, investors, and corporate executives in real life, right in the heart of Manhattan.

But what was the significance of a city-wide conference like NYC.NFT?

For many, this was arguably the first time they met in real life (IRL), with relationships beginning from their online avatars, including Clubhouse, Twitter, Discord, and of course, OpenSea, where most people would communicate through their online pseudonyms and cartoon avatars.

Turning to NASDAQ, did you happen to watch its gorgeous 12,000 square feet, 18 million LED and 1280×1824 resolution display promote NFT project after NFT project day and night?

If anything, this was more than just ad space and marketing – it was a testament to the reality that our financial infrastructure is changing and that digital money and assets are here to stay.

However, as exciting as the NFT space is right now, there are some in the industry, including VaynerMedia founder Gary Vaynerchuk, who still caution against recklessly investing into projects without understanding the market volatility.

Vaynerchuk, who recently released his own NFT line called “VeeFriends,” gave his keynote speech on Tuesday, expressing his concern for investors that are investing more money than they can afford into the NFT space, without any regard for what happens if the market crashes.

“Ninety percent of people in our space are in the business of trading to make a bag,” Vaynerchuk explained. “I’m incredibly worried about people betting money they can’t afford.”

The bottom line is that with NFT sales volumes surging to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, the industry’s momentum isn’t slowing down any time soon, which thanks to conferences like NFT BAZL and NFT.NYC bring together creators from across the globe to highlight projects that actually bring utility to the fintech space as a whole.