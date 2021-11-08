Now That Samsung Has Entered the NFT Space, Digital Art Collections Will Only Grow More Beautiful From Conference To Conference

byAndrew Rossow
November 8, 2021 1:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Now That Samsung Has Entered the NFT Space, Digital Art Collections Will Only Grow More Beautiful From Conference To Conference

Back in October, NFT BAZL Dubai kickstarted Gulf Blockchain Week, bringing together art enthusiasts, investors, collectors, and exhibitors from around the globe.

Over the course of two days, NFT BAZL attendees were able to experience a collection of multi-million dollar assets, including jewelry, memorabilia, and artworks by prominent artists, which were showcased through Samsung’s high performance technology.

The event listed the artists’ collections on Elitium’s cutting-edge NFT marketplace. The blockchain-based wealth management platform partnered with North American blockchain firm GDA Capital and the prestigious EO Art Concierge to guarantee that groundbreaking artists would continue having a space to showcase their creations.

“The evolution of NFT BAZL has been extraordinary,” says NFL BAZL co-founder Ori Ohayon.

“Having had the opportunity to showcase not only our world class artists, but the world’s first NFT chips, allowing us to tag physical assets with an embedded chip, while bringing both physical and digital assets onto the blockchain, allows for NFT BAZL to pave the way towards the next iteration of NFT technology. Our mission is to take our marketplace, artists, and technology around the world to educate the masses.”

In partnership with NFT BAZL, Samsung was able to provide the JW Marriott Marquis with its high performance, innovative QLED screens which were designed to showcase masterpieces like those seen at NFT BAZL. Samsung’s The Frame screens also double as TVs and frames for digital artwork with a customizable bezel and Quantum Dot technology.

Photo Credit: NFT BAZL

Photo Credit: NFT BAZL

Creators such as Kilmany-Joe Liversage and Gavin Rain, whose murals have graced the Venice Biennale, were some of the A-list talent whose work was featured on Samsung’s screens, as well as Mario Henrique (Brasilia Biennale), Alea Pinar Du Pre, and HIJACK, who has installations at the Belmont Restaurant in Los Angeles, and Art Wynwood.

Collectively, these artists sold more than 15 pieces worth over $200,000 USD. If you haven’t seen HIJACK’s Give Me Space and Identity Crisis, Andre Monet’s Kurt Cobain, Super Buddha’s Oil Money, check them out. One of the more exciting displays we saw was “Future NFT Dubai,” a collection by artist Amrita Sethi, which is her first mural NFTs collection.

Robbin Snijders, an NFT artist out of the Netherlands known for his 3D digital creations, who goes by the name Warbb, shared to social media that he was still buzzing from his trip to Dubai, which was his first exhibition at the NFT BAZL conference. “I had an amazing first exhibition at NFT BAZL during the Gulf Blockchain Week. The feedback on my work was off the chain and super great!” Warbb said.

But conferences like NFT BAZL are just the beginning stages of introducing NFTs into our mainstream financial markets, as NYC.NFT just concluded after 3 days, bringing digital applications to the forefront by providing real-world integrations by means of live events.

Record Breaking Attendees at NYC.NFT

Photo Credit: Andrew Rossow / Benzinga via Samsung Z Flip3

Photo Credit: Andrew Rossow / Benzinga via Samsung Z Flip3

On Friday, the third annual NFT.NYC conference in Manhattan wrapped up, which attracted a record crowd of 5,000, with a wait list of over 3,000 people, according to conference organizers.

While this was the third year for the New York City conference, this years’ conference was instrumentally and fundamentally different from previous years, bringing together hundreds of thousands of artists, musicians, investors, and corporate executives in real life, right in the heart of Manhattan.

But what was the significance of a city-wide conference like NYC.NFT?

For many, this was arguably the first time they met in real life (IRL), with relationships beginning from their online avatars, including Clubhouse, Twitter, Discord, and of course, OpenSea, where most people would communicate through their online pseudonyms and cartoon avatars.

Turning to NASDAQ, did you happen to watch its gorgeous 12,000 square feet, 18 million LED and 1280×1824 resolution display promote NFT project after NFT project day and night?

If anything, this was more than just ad space and marketing – it was a testament to the reality that our financial infrastructure is changing and that digital money and assets are here to stay.

However, as exciting as the NFT space is right now, there are some in the industry, including VaynerMedia founder Gary Vaynerchuk, who still caution against recklessly investing into projects without understanding the market volatility.

Vaynerchuk, who recently released his own NFT line called “VeeFriends,” gave his keynote speech on Tuesday, expressing his concern for investors that are investing more money than they can afford into the NFT space, without any regard for what happens if the market crashes.

“Ninety percent of people in our space are in the business of trading to make a bag,” Vaynerchuk explained. “I’m incredibly worried about people betting money they can’t afford.”

The bottom line is that with NFT sales volumes surging to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, the industry’s momentum isn’t slowing down any time soon, which thanks to conferences like NFT BAZL and NFT.NYC bring together creators from across the globe to highlight projects that actually bring utility to the fintech space as a whole.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

How NFTs Help Sports Teams Engage Fans In The Post-Pandemic Space

How NFTs Help Sports Teams Engage Fans In The Post-Pandemic Space

Ryan Wilkinson, head of product of Blockasset.co - an athlete-verified NFT ecosystem read more
5 Interesting GameFi Projects To Consider If You Are Into GameFi

5 Interesting GameFi Projects To Consider If You Are Into GameFi

Blockchain and crypto projects might seem tricky and hard to understand, especially if you are new in the industry. All those liquidity pools, staking, farming, DEXs and trading — they really look like they are only made for professionals. The biggest problem is that you do not really understand where the profit comes from, it looks like it simply appears out of thin air. read more
Silvergate Soars Again: Word Starts To Spread On The Mid-Cap Crypto Bank After Morgan Stanley Analyst's Note.

Silvergate Soars Again: Word Starts To Spread On The Mid-Cap Crypto Bank After Morgan Stanley Analyst's Note.

Ed Carpenter Racing's Bitcoin-sponsored number 21 Chevrolet came in 5th in this year's Indy 500. Silvergate Soars Again read more
Whale Moves $1.1 Billion Of Shiba Inu

Whale Moves $1.1 Billion Of Shiba Inu

A cryptocurrency whale — crypto-speak for large crypto investor — apparently moved 20 trillion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens in a major on-chain transaction. read more