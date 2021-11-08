Shiba Inu Cements Its Long-Term Bullish Trend With A 5-Week Winning Streak

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 8, 2021 5:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Cements Its Long-Term Bullish Trend With A 5-Week Winning Streak

Meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has closed its fifth week in a clear long-term uptrend swing after showing staggering growth over the past year.

What Happened: A speculative frenzy pushed Shiba Inu's price higher for the fifth week in a row as the number of investors who bought the coin within 20% of the all-time high price climbed sixfold to a record 116,560 in the eight days to Nov. 2, according to a Monday Coindesk report. Those addresses that acquired SHIB so near its all-time high now amount to 12% of the total count of non-zero addresses.

See Also: SHIBA INU PRICE PREDICTION

So many people buying near the all-time high indicated a high degree of the so-called "fear of missing out" on potential gains, which also suggests a significant number of people believe that the coin is headed even higher. The report follows a recent analysis that an investment in Shiba Inu of just $1,000 — if made one year ago — would be enough to bring a person nearly three-quarters of the way to becoming a billionaire. OKEx Insights Senior Editor Hunain Naseer recently told Benzinga during an exclusive interview that SHIB overtook Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) October trading volume by 43% as it "has captured retail interest in a big way in the last couple of weeks."

SHIB Price Action: Monday afternoon at publication, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00005579 after seeing its price decrease by about 2.42% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Image by Leandro De Carvalho from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Loopring Continues To Make New All-Time Highs: Here's What To Watch

Loopring Continues To Make New All-Time Highs: Here's What To Watch

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is flying higher and reached new all-time highs on Monday. read more

AMC Shares Quiet Following Comment Being Circulated On Social Media: Co. Exploring If Its Possible To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency

OpenSea Hits $10 Billion Sales Volume Milestone: What Investors Should Know And How It Could Be Good News For Coinbase

OpenSea Hits $10 Billion Sales Volume Milestone: What Investors Should Know And How It Could Be Good News For Coinbase

The largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace has hit another impressive milestone in 2021 amidst growth in that market. What Happened: OpenSea has surpassed the $10 billion sales volume milestone, just three months after passing the $1 billion mark. read more
XRP (Ripple) Follows Suit As Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally To New Highs Amid Crypto Boom

XRP (Ripple) Follows Suit As Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally To New Highs Amid Crypto Boom

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the crypto associated with Ripple, broke up from a pennant pattern on Nov. read more