Whale Moves $1.1 Billion Of Shiba Inu

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 8, 2021 12:55 pm
A cryptocurrency whale — crypto-speak for large crypto investor — apparently moved 20 trillion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens in a major on-chain transaction.

What Happened: Ethereum transaction data service Etherscan shows that 20 trillion SHIB were moved from a Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) wallet to an external wallet. At the time of the transaction, the moved tokens were worth $1.143 billion, while as of press time they are worth $1.138 billion.

The transaction follows recent reports that an investment in Shiba Inu of just $1,000 — if made one year ago — would be enough to bring a person nearly three-quarters of the way to becoming a billionaire. During a recent exclusive interview with OKEx Insights Senior Editor Hunain Naseer it was revealed that SHIB overtook Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) October trading volume by 43% as it "has captured retail interest in a big way in the last couple of weeks."

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00005564 after seeing its price decrease by about 2.53% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Photo by Todd Cravens on Unsplash

