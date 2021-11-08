Ethereum Charts All-Time High But Gets 'Flipped' By Shiba Inu On Twitter, Bitcoin Spikes Ahead Of Key Event, Dogecoin Follows Trail

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 7, 2021 8:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Charts All-Time High But Gets 'Flipped' By Shiba Inu On Twitter, Bitcoin Spikes Ahead Of Key Event, Dogecoin Follows Trail

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and major coins were buoyant Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 3.66% to $2.83 trillion.

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency rose 4.7% to $65,040.09 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day period, it has gained 5.49%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 3.05% higher at $4,696.61. For the week, it has risen 8.74%.

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 1.97% at $0.27. Over a seven-day period, it fell 4.73%.

Rival Shiba Inu fell 6.28% to $0.00005457. The meme coin has fallen 17.89% over the last seven days.

The top 24-hour gainers at press time, as per CoinMarketCap data, were Kadena, Helium, and Stacks. 

Kadena soared 21.07% to $17.70, Helium rose 16.47% to $43.37, and Stacks gained 16.10% to $2.31.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s spike comes after it was reported that the network will implement the “Taproot” upgrade over the coming week, which would enhance its smart contract capabilities, privacy, and efficiency.

Colin Wu, a Bitcoin journalist, reported that Taproot could come on Nov. 14 as there are only 919 blocks left before the upgrade takes place.

Switzerland-based cryptocurrency storage firm Numbrs noted that Taproot implementation may be a “buy the rumor and sell the news event” pointing to the last major upgrade to the network in 2017 — SegtWit.

“The Taproot upgrade will take approximately a year to be adopted and for the community to feel its effects. The update will create a soft fork and users will need to use a new type of bitcoin address for transactions,” the company said in a note.

Ethereum hit an all-time high of $4,711 on Sunday night. This year, the cryptocurrency is surging amid interest driven by non fungible tokens, smart contracts, and decentralized finance. 

This prompted reactions on cryptocurrency twitter as the buzz around Ethereum continues to build as it nears the $5,000 levels and beyond.

An Ethereum exchange-traded fund is likely to be approved before spot Bitcoin spot fund gets the green signal from U.S. regulators, reported Bloomberg.

 

The interest in Shiba Inu, an Ethereum token, is growing even more rapidly as it now has more followers on Twitter than Ethereum.

Read Next: Quantitative Analyst PlanB Predicts Bitcoin Price May Increase By 700% by 2022

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Quantitative Analyst PlanB Predicts Bitcoin Price May Increase By 700% by 2022

Quantitative Analyst PlanB Predicts Bitcoin Price May Increase By 700% by 2022

Quantitative analyst PlanB says that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will see a hyperbolic surge early next year, where it will outperform all other assets.  read more
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Indian Crypto Market, Emerge As The Most Traded Cryptos

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Indian Crypto Market, Emerge As The Most Traded Cryptos

According to a new report, cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE read more

Is Immutable Holdings The Publicly-Listed Berkshire Hathaway Of Blockchain?

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), a company seeking to democratize blockchain investing, began trading on the Canadian-based NEO Exchange. read more
What The Indicators Show For Bitcoin; Watch Out For Solana — Benzinga Crypto Daily November 5, 2021

What The Indicators Show For Bitcoin; Watch Out For Solana — Benzinga Crypto Daily November 5, 2021

Should You Buy Bitcoin? What the Volume Levels and RSI Indicator Tells Us On today's episode of Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at market sentiment for Bitcoin. read more