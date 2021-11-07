Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: Axie, CryptoPunks Top List, The Sandbox, Parallel, Fat Apes, Desperate ApeWives Gain

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc(NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than two million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top ten NFT projects by sales volume. This week’s list features several of the most popular all-time NFTs along with some newcomers to the top ten.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Axie Infinity: $193.0 million, +70.9%

CryptoPunks: $27.8 million, -23.8%

Farmers World: $24.8 million, +68.2%

Parallel Alpha: $22.9 million, +693.3%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $19.4 million, -9.1%

The Sandbox: $14.5 million, +359.4%

Fat Ape Club: $10.8 million, N/A

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $10.7 million, +32.1%

Desperate ApeWives: $9.9 million, +155.2%

Art Blocks: $8.8 million, -17.2%

What Happened: Axie Infinity, the popular play-to-earn NFT game, continued to top the list and saw a huge surge in sales volume for the week. Axie is nearing $3 billion in all-time sales volume.

Farmers World, a NFT project on the WAX Blockchain, continued to climb up the leaderboard. The project was fifth last week before surging to third with a 68% weekly increase in sales volume.

Parallel joined the top ten list with a pack launch last week that sold out quickly and became a hot resell item for investors and collectors.

The Sandbox saw an increase in demand, possibly due to an increased focus on the Metaverse thanks to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) rebranding its name to Meta.

Fat Ape Club is new to the list and has a current floor price of 0.31 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on OpenSea. The 9,999 NFT project features larger sized Apes.

Desperate ApeWives launched several weeks ago but saw huge demand this week as an Ape project focused on female traits. The 10,000 NFT project has a floor price of 0.65 ETH at the time of writing.

