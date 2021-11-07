New All-Time High: Solana Becomes The Fourth Top Crypto After Overtaking Cardano

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 7, 2021 3:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New All-Time High: Solana Becomes The Fourth Top Crypto After Overtaking Cardano

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) broke a new all-time high, overtaking Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Tether's USDT stablecoin to become the fourth highest ranked cryptocurrency by market cap.

What Happened: Solana broke $259 on Sunday reaching a market cap of $78.2 billion — overtaking USDT's current market cap of $71.8 billion and Cardano's of $66.4 billion valuation, according to CoinMarketCap data.

This also means that the Solana network is now worth more than 3D modeling software developer Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), financial rating behemoth Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and insurance giant AXA.

See Also: CARDANO VS. SOLANA

Solana broke its previous all-time high after Solana Ventures — a venture capital firm dedicated to projects that make use of the network — announced on Friday that alongside FTX and Lightspeed Venture Partners it would invest $100 million into Web 3.0 game studios and the technology sector.

Solana hopes the move will result in video game developers building on the protocol and advancing its adoption.

SOL Price Action: As of press time, Solana is trading at $248 after losing over 2.5% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap data.

See Also: IS SOLANA (SOL) A GOOD INVESTMENT?

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Ethereum Vs. Polkadot Vs. Cardano Vs. Solana: Which Blockchain Platform's Crypto Is Winning Out This Year?

Ethereum Vs. Polkadot Vs. Cardano Vs. Solana: Which Blockchain Platform's Crypto Is Winning Out This Year?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has soared over 500% so far this year buoyed by Decentralized Finance or DeFi, smart contracts, and non fungible tokens or NFTs, but similar traction has been seen in Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Sol read more
Solana Hits New All-Time High Of $247, Up 15,000% Year-To-Date

Solana Hits New All-Time High Of $247, Up 15,000% Year-To-Date

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rallied to a new all-time high of $247 on Thursday to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. read more
Cardano's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Cardano's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has increased 3.64% over the past 24 hours to $2.05. Over the past week, ADA has experienced an uptick of over 4.0%, moving from $1.97 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.09. read more
'Ethereum Killer' Solana Crypto's Price Hits All-Time High, Flips Cardano As Fifth-Largest Coin

'Ethereum Killer' Solana Crypto's Price Hits All-Time High, Flips Cardano As Fifth-Largest Coin

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) touched a new all-time high of $227.42 on Tuesday night, emerging as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data. read more