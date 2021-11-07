NBA Player Uses Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT On Sneakers: What Investors Should Know

One of the most well-known non-fungible token projects to date has landed a handful of celebrities and athletes as holders. One of the athletes took his Ape to the next level, with it gracing his shoes during National Basketball Association games.

What Happened: Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton wore Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shoes for his Nov. 3 game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Haliburton, who is known for having unique shoes and changing them up every game, featured a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT he owns as the centerpiece of the shoe's design.

Bored Ape #8409 features pink fur (5% of Apes have), Baby’s Bonnet (2% of Apes) and tongue out (2%) as some of its unique traits.

Got my guy @TyHaliburton22 right for tonight's game with these @BoredApeYC Kobe AD's. Where you at @joshhart ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PDXqSQG6Q6 — Andrew Lewis (@andr3wtl) November 4, 2021

The Ape ranks as #2189 for rarity out of the 10,000 Ape collection. The Ape was acquired five months ago from Pranksy.

Haliburton is one of several NBA players who own a Bored Ape, and also features it as his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) profile picture.

Haliburton had one of his best performances of the 2021-22 season while wearing the Bored Ape sneakers. In the Kings’ first home win of the season, Haliburton had 20 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals.

All the totals in the game were above Haliburton’s season averages, and the game marked the most points and steals he has had in a game this season.

Why It’s Important: The shoes attracted a lot of attention to Haliburton and the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. Many called for them to be available for people to buy.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club earlier this year and is an investor and partner with Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA). Perhaps Curry could feature his Ape in a signature shoe line from Under Armour in the future.

NBA player Josh Hart reminded Haliburton that despite his Ape being featured on a shoe, Hart has the rarer Ape in the collection. Bored Ape #8748, owned by Hart feature blue fur (5% of Apes), rainbow suspenders (1%) and baby bonnet (2%), Hart’s Ape has 7 traits vs. the 6 of Haliburton’s.

Before we play tonight I just want to acknowledge my ape is better than @TyHaliburton22 #ApeMustKillApe pic.twitter.com/pZfmusTfye — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 3, 2021

Ape #8748 was acquired by Hart less than a month ago and ranks #379 for rarity amongst all Bored Apes.

Hart and Curry also feature Apes as their profile pictures on Twitter. Hart also owns an additional Bored Ape (#6703) that he acquired four months ago for 6 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

A Bored Ape (#8887) owned by JJ Lane is featured on a goalie mask worn by Keith Kinkaid of the New York Rangers during the 2021-22 NHL season. The mask will be worn during games and then auctioned off at the end of the season, with proceeds going to charity.

“Bored Ape YC #8887 will forever be immortalized as the first ape to appear in pro hockey game!” Lane tweeted.

The floor price for Bored Ape Yacht Club is 32.4 ETH at the time of writing, or around $149,000.