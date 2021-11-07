NBA Player Uses Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT On Sneakers: What Investors Should Know

byChris Katje
November 7, 2021 4:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NBA Player Uses Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT On Sneakers: What Investors Should Know

One of the most well-known non-fungible token projects to date has landed a handful of celebrities and athletes as holders. One of the athletes took his Ape to the next level, with it gracing his shoes during National Basketball Association games.

What Happened: Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton wore Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shoes for his Nov. 3 game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Haliburton, who is known for having unique shoes and changing them up every game, featured a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT he owns as the centerpiece of the shoe's design.

Bored Ape #8409 features pink fur (5% of Apes have), Baby’s Bonnet (2% of Apes) and tongue out (2%) as some of its unique traits.

 

The Ape ranks as #2189 for rarity out of the 10,000 Ape collection. The Ape was acquired five months ago from Pranksy.

Haliburton is one of several NBA players who own a Bored Ape, and also features it as his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) profile picture.

Haliburton had one of his best performances of the 2021-22 season while wearing the Bored Ape sneakers. In the Kings’ first home win of the season, Haliburton had 20 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals.

All the totals in the game were above Haliburton’s season averages, and the game marked the most points and steals he has had in a game this season.

Related Link: Bored Ape Yacht Club: What To Know About The Hottest NFT Project Around 

Why It’s Important: The shoes attracted a lot of attention to Haliburton and the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. Many called for them to be available for people to buy.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club earlier this year and is an investor and partner with Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA). Perhaps Curry could feature his Ape in a signature shoe line from Under Armour in the future.

NBA player Josh Hart reminded Haliburton that despite his Ape being featured on a shoe, Hart has the rarer Ape in the collection. Bored Ape #8748, owned by Hart feature blue fur (5% of Apes), rainbow suspenders (1%) and baby bonnet (2%), Hart’s Ape has 7 traits vs. the 6 of Haliburton’s.

Ape #8748 was acquired by Hart less than a month ago and ranks #379 for rarity amongst all Bored Apes.

Hart and Curry also feature Apes as their profile pictures on Twitter. Hart also owns an additional Bored Ape (#6703) that he acquired four months ago for 6 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

A Bored Ape (#8887) owned by JJ Lane is featured on a goalie mask worn by Keith Kinkaid of the New York Rangers during the 2021-22 NHL season. The mask will be worn during games and then auctioned off at the end of the season, with proceeds going to charity.

“Bored Ape YC #8887 will forever be immortalized as the first ape to appear in pro hockey game!” Lane tweeted.

The floor price for Bored Ape Yacht Club is 32.4 ETH at the time of writing, or around $149,000.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: Axie, CryptoPunks Top List, The Sandbox, Parallel, Fat Apes, Desperate ApeWives Gain

Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: Axie, CryptoPunks Top List, The Sandbox, Parallel, Fat Apes, Desperate ApeWives Gain

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
Ethereum Cools Down In This Bullish Pattern To Gather Strength: What's Next For The Crypto?

Ethereum Cools Down In This Bullish Pattern To Gather Strength: What's Next For The Crypto?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was consolidating on Thursday after being unable to break up from a rising channel Benzinga pointed out on Oct. 29. read more
Quentin Tarantino Is Selling 7 Uncut 'Pulp Fiction' Scenes As NFTs

Quentin Tarantino Is Selling 7 Uncut 'Pulp Fiction' Scenes As NFTs

Academy Award-winning director Quentin Tarantino plans to auction seven uncut scenes from the movie "Pulp Fiction" as non-fungible tokens. read more
Shiboshis: What You Should Know About Shiba Inu-Based NFT Project Climbing The Charts

Shiboshis: What You Should Know About Shiba Inu-Based NFT Project Climbing The Charts

A non-fungible token project built to honor the Shiba Inu coin is climbing up the sales volume leaderboard. Here’s what you should know about the Shiboshis. What Happened: In mid-October, the Shiboshis were offered to investors with varying prices. read more