Shiba Inu's Insane Return On Investment: How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1K One Year Ago

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 7, 2021 8:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu's Insane Return On Investment: How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1K One Year Ago

Contending memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is purportedly the cryptocurrency with the highest one-year return on investment.

What Happened: In a Saturday tweet financial journalist and analyst Jon Erlichman compared the current value of $1,000 invested in major cryptocurrencies one year ago. Shiba Inu topped the ranking, beating the second most profitable trade by two orders of magnitude.

Shiba Inu came in first with a value exceeding $740 million, followed by Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) nearly $1.1 million, Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL) at $130,000, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) at $128,000. A $1,000 investment in memecoin market leader Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) increased to "only" $96,000 over the past year while a similar investment in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) grew to $9,800 and in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to $3,900.

These estimates were released as a recent exclusive Benzinga report showed that Shiba Inu's volume on crypto exchange OKEx significantly overtook Dogecoin's, with an exchange representative noting that "SHIB has captured retail interest in a big way."

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00005797 after seeing its price decrease by about 1.0% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Related Link: Data Shows 78% Of Shiba Inu Holders Are Making Money

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Why Axie Infinity Ecosystem Token SLP Is Skyrocketing Today

Why Axie Infinity Ecosystem Token SLP Is Skyrocketing Today

Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) play to earn game Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) saw one of its tokens skyrocket in value after its dedicated sidechain — meant to power fast and low-cost transactions for the game read more
5 Interesting GameFi Projects To Consider If You Are Into GameFi

5 Interesting GameFi Projects To Consider If You Are Into GameFi

Blockchain and crypto projects might seem tricky and hard to understand, especially if you are new in the industry. All those liquidity pools, staking, farming, DEXs and trading — they really look like they are only made for professionals. The biggest problem is that you do not really understand where the profit comes from, it looks like it simply appears out of thin air. read more
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Up More Than 13% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity Up More Than 13% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) price rose 13.27% to $153.47. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% gain, moving from $127.78 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $162.24. read more
Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 18% Within 24 hours

Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 18% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's (CRYPTO: AXS) price rose 18.52% to $152.64. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% gain, moving from $127.27 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $162.24. read more